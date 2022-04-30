UN opposes “deadly explosion” at a Sufi mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on Friday. The explosion killed at least 10 people and injured more than 15.

According to preliminary reports from the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) in the nation, bombing at the Khalifa Sahib mosque in the Darulaman neighborhood of the city’s west side is the latest in a string of attacks on civilian targets in the capital and provinces. The blast ripped through the mosque, shattering the ceiling, which crashed down on worshippers.

However, local hospitals reported significantly higher casualty counts, with scores of people killed or injured, including many children.

Later it was reported that the hospital run by the non-governmental group ‘Emergency’ received more than 20 patients, two of whom were already dead when they arrived.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, released a statement condemning the “heinous” attack.

Ramiz Alakbarov in a statement said “Today’s blast, which occurs on the last Friday of Ramadan’s holy week, is yet another cruel blow to the Afghan people, who continue to face unrelenting instability and violence.”

Furthermore, he stated “It is immoral for civilians to be attacked indiscriminately while going about their daily lives, praying, going to school or the market, or on their way to work.”

Separate blasts on two minibuses in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, killed at least nine people and injured 15 others on Thursday.

Attacking individuals and civilian infrastructure, such as mosques, is completely illegal under international humanitarian law, stated Alakbarov.