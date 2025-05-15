UN Condemns Jammu And Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India

During the meeting, the UN officials conveyed their deep condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that occurred on April 22, 2025.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, United Nations Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov of the Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Assistant Secretary-General Natalia Gherman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) met with a delegation from the Government of India at the UN headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, the UN officials conveyed their deep condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that occurred on April 22, 2025. The statement was issued in response to a query by news agency ANI regarding the visit of the Indian Technical Team to the UN.

USG Voronkov and ASG Gherman reiterated the UN’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and expressed solidarity with India in its ongoing efforts to counter terror threats. The discussions, while largely confidential, are understood to have focused on enhancing cooperation, sharing intelligence frameworks, and supporting India’s counter-terror mechanisms through international collaboration.

The meeting comes in the wake of heightened global concerns over the resurgence of cross-border terrorism and reflects the growing recognition of India’s counter-terrorism challenges on the international stage.

