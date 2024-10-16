Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UN Coordinator Warns of Unprecedented Civilian Suffering in Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Coordinator for Lebanon, expressed deep concern over the growing human toll in the region

UN Coordinator Warns of Unprecedented Civilian Suffering in Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, expressed deep concern over the growing human toll in the region, stating that the suffering of civilians has reached an unprecedented level. Her remarks come in the wake of an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, which claimed the lives of at least six people and left 43 others injured, as reported by Lebanon’s health ministry.

EU Nations Rally Behind UN Peacekeeping Efforts

Following the rising violence, European Union countries participating in the United Nations peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, have reaffirmed their commitment to the operation. During a video call with 15 European defense ministers, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles emphasized that the mission remains “essential and fundamental” for stability in the region. She further stressed that only the UN has the authority to determine the mission’s future.

In a statement shared with the media, Robles said, “All the countries involved firmly support the UNIFIL mission, as well as the soldiers and personnel stationed there.”

EU Troops Face Increasing Attacks

The peacekeeping mission, comprising over 10,000 troops, includes significant contributions from Italy, France, and Spain. Recently, UNIFIL has reported multiple attacks on its personnel, allegedly carried out by Israeli forces, as the conflict escalates. Israel has urged the United Nations to relocate the peacekeeping forces from the combat zones to ensure their safety. Despite these tensions, EU nations remain steadfast in their support for the mission.

ALSO READ: SCO Summit: Jaishankar Meets Mongolian Prime Minister In Pakistan

Filed under

Civilian Suffering EU Nations Lebanon UN Coordinator UN Peacekeeping efforts
Advertisement

Also Read

Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Up 36pc To 3,214 Units In April-September

Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Up 36pc To 3,214 Units In April-September

Tata Group to Generate 500,000 Manufacturing Jobs Over the Next Five Years Across Key Sectors

Tata Group to Generate 500,000 Manufacturing Jobs Over the Next Five Years Across Key Sectors

India Signs $4 Billion Deal with US for 31 Predator Drones: To Strengthen Military Capability Against China

India Signs $4 Billion Deal with US for 31 Predator Drones: To Strengthen Military Capability...

S. Jaishankar Outlines 8 Key Indian Takeaways At ‘Productive’ SCO Summit In Pakistan

S. Jaishankar Outlines 8 Key Indian Takeaways At ‘Productive’ SCO Summit In Pakistan

‘No Sirens, No Green Corridor, When I Move In The Road’: Omar Abdullah’s 1st Decision After Becoming CM Of J&K

‘No Sirens, No Green Corridor, When I Move In The Road’: Omar Abdullah’s 1st Decision...

Entertainment

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox