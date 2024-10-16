UN Coordinator Warns of Unprecedented Civilian Suffering in Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, expressed deep concern over the growing human toll in the region, stating that the suffering of civilians has reached an unprecedented level. Her remarks come in the wake of an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, which claimed the lives of at least six people and left 43 others injured, as reported by Lebanon’s health ministry.

EU Nations Rally Behind UN Peacekeeping Efforts

Following the rising violence, European Union countries participating in the United Nations peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, have reaffirmed their commitment to the operation. During a video call with 15 European defense ministers, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles emphasized that the mission remains “essential and fundamental” for stability in the region. She further stressed that only the UN has the authority to determine the mission’s future.

In a statement shared with the media, Robles said, “All the countries involved firmly support the UNIFIL mission, as well as the soldiers and personnel stationed there.”

EU Troops Face Increasing Attacks

The peacekeeping mission, comprising over 10,000 troops, includes significant contributions from Italy, France, and Spain. Recently, UNIFIL has reported multiple attacks on its personnel, allegedly carried out by Israeli forces, as the conflict escalates. Israel has urged the United Nations to relocate the peacekeeping forces from the combat zones to ensure their safety. Despite these tensions, EU nations remain steadfast in their support for the mission.