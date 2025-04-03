UN Envoy Slams Israeli Strikes In Syria, ‘Such Actions Undermine Efforts To build A New Syria’

The Special Envoy called on Israel to cease these attacks, which could amount to serious violations of international law and to respect Syria's sovereignty and existing agreements, and also to cease unilateral actions on the ground.

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, condemned the repeated and intensifying military escalations by Israel in Syria, including airstrikes that have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties.

“Such actions undermine efforts to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and destabilise Syria at a sensitive time,” said Pedersen in a statement today.

The Special Envoy called on Israel to cease these attacks, which could amount to serious violations of international law and to respect Syria’s sovereignty and existing agreements, and also to cease unilateral actions on the ground.

He also urged all parties to prioritise diplomatic solutions and dialogue to address security concerns and prevent further escalation

