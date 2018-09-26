Trump in his address, that lasted more than 30 minutes, accused Iran of harbouring nuclear ambitions and fomenting instability in the Middle East. On the other side, Rouhani, not mincing any words, criticised Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran and said that the US president’s pull back from global institutions was a character defect.

US President Donald Trump in his annual address to the UN General Assembly came out guns blazing at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, vowing to impose more sanctions on Tehran. Rouhani also hit out suggesting that his American counterpart suffers from a “weakness of intellect.”

Trump in his address, that lasted more than 30 minutes, accused Iran of harbouring nuclear ambitions and fomenting instability in the Middle East through its support for militant groups in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction,” Trump said.

On the other side, Rouhani, not mincing any words, criticised Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran and said that the US president’s pull back from global institutions was a character defect.

“Confronting multilateralism is not a sign of strength. Rather it is a symptom of the weakness of intellect – it betrays an inability in understanding a complex and interconnected world,” Rouhani said.

Iran was not the only centre of Trump’s speech, training his guns on China, he called them out for its trade practices but made no mention of Russia’s interference in Syria’s war or its suspected meddling in US elections.

MACRON’S VIEW

With all the talks of protectionism and isolationism dominating the UN platform, French President Emmanuel Macron presented an alternative view. He said nationalism would lead to failure and if countries stopped defending basic principles, global wars would return.

