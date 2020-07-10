In a 13-second video, UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, can be seen praising India's efforts in striding towards clean energy, says, India can show the world a way ahead.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has lauded India for its work in the field of renewable energy.

Speaking at International Energy Agency Clean Energy Transition Summit, the UN Secretary General stated that “solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic” and noted that “India serves as good example”.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaking at the #IEASummit said – “The seeds of change are there Renewable energy is the only energy source expected to grow in 2020 Solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic India serves as a good example” pic.twitter.com/9WqIEhZqy3 — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) July 9, 2020

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York tweeted a 13-second video of the UN Secretary General and wrote: “Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaking at the #IEASummit said – “The seeds of change are there. Renewable energy is the only energy source expected to grow in 2020. Solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic. India serves as a good example”.

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate 750 MW Solar Power Project in Rewa, MP

Also read: PM bats for India’s leading role in global revival post pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year in September inaugurated a 50 kilowatt ‘Gandhi Solar Park’ at the Headquarters of the United Nations.

Also read: PM bats for India’s leading role in global revival post pandemic

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App