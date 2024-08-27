UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Rafael Grossi Begins Critical Assessment at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Plant

Rafael Grossi, the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), commenced a crucial visit to Russia’s Kursk nuclear power plant on Tuesday. This visit comes in the wake of Ukraine’s unprecedented cross-border offensive into the Russian region, raising concerns over the safety of nuclear facilities in the conflict zone.

The IAEA has consistently highlighted the risks associated with military actions around nuclear plants since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Grossi’s visit to the Kursk plant is part of the IAEA’s broader effort to independently assess the conditions at the site, which has become a focal point of international concern.

A spokesperson for Russia’s nuclear agency, Rosatom, confirmed to AFP that Grossi had arrived at the plant. He is personally leading the mission to evaluate the situation, which he has previously described as “serious.” The inspection at Kursk comes as tensions escalate, with both Ukrainian and Russian forces deeply entrenched in conflict zones that are dangerously close to nuclear facilities.

Early stages of the war

In the early stages of the war, Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine and briefly took control of the decommissioned Chernobyl plant in the north. The capture of these facilities underscored the grave risks posed by military operations near nuclear sites.

Ukraine’s surprise offensive into the Kursk region began on August 6, and Kyiv has reported ongoing advances despite Russia’s attempts to push deeper into eastern Ukraine. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant, which is located less than 50 kilometers (30 miles) from active combat areas.

The IAEA confirmed that Russian authorities informed them about drone fragments discovered last Thursday, approximately 100 meters from the Kursk plant’s spent nuclear fuel storage facility. This discovery has heightened concerns about the potential for a nuclear incident.

On Monday, Grossi emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that he would “independently assess what is happening” at the Kursk plant. “The safety and security of all nuclear power plants is of central and fundamental concern to the IAEA,” Grossi said in a statement, underscoring the agency’s commitment to monitoring the situation closely.

Kursk nuclear plant

The Kursk nuclear plant is located about 60 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, near the Seym River, and is less than 50 kilometers from the city of Kursk, the regional capital with a population of around 440,000. The plant comprises four reactor units, though only two are currently operational, with two additional reactors under construction.

All four reactors at the Kursk plant are of the same type as those used at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which infamously suffered a catastrophic explosion during a failed safety test in 1986. The Chernobyl disaster remains the world’s worst nuclear accident, releasing massive amounts of radiation across Europe and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

Tariq Rauf, a former IAEA official, noted that these types of reactors have undergone “significant safety upgrades” since the Chernobyl incident. Robert Kelley, a former IAEA director of inspections, reassured that “the possibility of a Chernobyl-type incident with the reactor blowing up and burning for days is zero.” However, Kelley warned that an errant bomb or a large artillery strike on spent fuel storage ponds could still damage the fuel and release radioactive gases and particles.

As the conflict intensifies, Russia has repeatedly warned of the dangers of potential strikes on the Kursk plant. The IAEA has called on both Russia and Ukraine to exercise “maximum restraint” to prevent a nuclear accident with potentially severe radiological consequences.

Ukranian forces take control of Russian settlements

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces had taken control of two more Russian settlements in the Kursk region, adding to the dozens already captured. The ongoing offensive has displaced more than 130,000 people so far, according to Ukrainian sources.

Kyiv has stated that the objective of the offensive is to prevent cross-border strikes from Russia into Ukraine’s Sumy region and to force Russia to the negotiating table “on our own terms.” As the situation evolves, the international community continues to monitor the developments at the Kursk nuclear plant with growing concern.