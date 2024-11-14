UN Nuclear Watchdog Head Rafael Mariano Grossi Visits Iran; Says Opportunities For Diplomacy, Negotiation Narrowing

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), cautioned on Thursday that the opportunities for diplomacy and negotiation regarding Iran’s nuclear program are narrowing as regional conflicts intensify and with the anticipated return of President Donald Trump to the White House.

Rafael Mariano Grossi in Tehran

Rafael Mariano Grossi was in Tehran to negotiate access for IAEA inspectors to Iran’s nuclear facilities and address outstanding concerns about its atomic program. His efforts have had limited success, particularly since Trump’s withdrawal of the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Both Grossi and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Eslami, suggested that significant differences remain between their positions, even as some nations are pushing for action against Iran at the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasizes on cooperation

Grossi emphasized the need for concrete, visible progress to show that cooperation between the IAEA and Iran is improving the situation and helping to avoid conflict. Since the collapse of the nuclear deal, Iran has resumed enriching uranium to levels close to weapons-grade and has limited IAEA surveillance. Iran has also denied access to some of the agency’s most experienced inspectors and has made increasing threats about pursuing nuclear weapons, a long-standing concern for the West and the IAEA since Iran abandoned its formal weapons program in 2003.

During the news conference, Grossi underscored the diminishing space for diplomacy, pointing out that escalating international and regional tensions are making negotiations more difficult. He also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who later stated on social media that while differences can be resolved through dialogue, Iran would not negotiate under pressure.

Iran and Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Some political figures have suggested that Iran should withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and pursue a nuclear bomb. However, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the NPT, while Eslami warned of potential retaliation if actions are taken against Iran at the upcoming IAEA meeting. Grossi acknowledged that some countries were considering such steps.

Eslami also criticized Israel for its ongoing campaign of sabotage and assassinations targeting Iran’s nuclear program, noting Israeli threats against Iran’s nuclear facilities amid the broader conflict between Israel and Hamas. Grossi responded that the key to resolving the situation lies in collaboration between the IAEA and Iran, expressing his commitment to finding solutions to ease tensions and move forward.

Despite these discussions, no breakthrough was indicated as the news conference ended with shouted questions from journalists.

