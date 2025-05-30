UN Plans to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Budget Crisis and Push for Reform

The United Nations is preparing for major job cuts that could see thousands of positions eliminated from its executive branch, according to an internal memo reviewed by AFP on Thursday. The cuts—up to 20% of jobs—are part of a larger reform plan aimed at addressing deep financial troubles within the organization.

In a memo dated May 27, UN controller Chandramouli Ramanathan told dozens of department heads, “The Secretary-General has set an ambitious target, to achieve a meaningful reduction of the regular budget for 2026, including a reduction of 20 percent of posts, for the UN Secretariat.”

2026 Budget in Focus as UN Faces Liquidity Problems

The UN’s regular budget for 2025 is set at $3.7 billion. But with member states frequently failing to pay their dues on time—or in some cases, not at all—the organization has been operating under constant financial pressure.

The Secretariat, which is one of the UN’s main organs and is responsible for carrying out the decisions of both the Security Council and the General Assembly, had around 35,000 employees as of late 2023. Most of them work out of UN headquarters in New York, while others are based in Geneva, Vienna, and Nairobi.

This latest reform effort, known as the “UN 2.0” or “UN 80” initiative, was launched in March by Secretary-General António Guterres to help the global body become more efficient under tight budget constraints. The plan is now reaching a more serious stage, with Guterres recently warning of “painful” changes ahead.

Departments Ordered to Prepare for Cuts

The memo urges department leaders to draw up lists of positions that could be removed by June 13. Ramanathan asked that they focus on “redundant, overlapping or non-critical functions.”

He added, “I count on your cooperation for this collective effort whose aggressive timelines are recognized.”

If the proposal is approved by the UN General Assembly later this year, vacant posts would be cut starting January 1, 2026. For positions currently held by staff members, the reduction process would be phased in later, following proper UN employment rules.

Some Agencies Will Get Separate Instructions

Not all UN bodies are affected in the same way. Agencies such as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), and UN Women—some of which are only partially funded through the regular UN budget—will receive separate guidance regarding potential cuts.

The memo does not indicate how many of those agencies’ positions might be impacted or when their staff might expect further details.

UN’s Longstanding Financial Troubles Getting Worse

The United Nations has been grappling with financial issues for years, often due to delays or shortfalls in contributions from member states. Some pay less than what’s expected, while others delay payments for months.

The United States, which contributes the largest share to the UN’s budget—22% of the total—was $1.5 billion behind on its payments by the end of January, a UN spokesperson confirmed. China, the second-largest contributor at 20%, didn’t pay its dues until late December in 2024.

Fears Grow Over Future U.S. Funding Under Trump

Aside from delayed payments, there’s growing concern that UN funding could shrink even more under U.S. President Donald Trump. His administration had previously slashed funding to several UN agencies, and many worry that similar cuts could be on the horizon again.

As the UN braces for its most aggressive restructuring in years, staff and observers alike are waiting to see how deep the cuts will go—and how they will affect the organization’s ability to function globally.

For now, one thing is clear: the UN is heading into a difficult period of change, driven by tight budgets and uncertain financial support from key member states.