UN Probes Allegations Of Rohingya Refugees Being ‘Forced Into Andaman Sea’ As SC Calls It ‘Beautifully Crafted Story’

The United Nations has launched an inquiry into allegations that Indian authorities forced Rohingya refugees off a naval ship into the Andaman Sea near Myanmar. The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the claims as a “beautifully crafted story,” citing a lack of concrete evidence.

Petition Before Supreme Court

The case was brought to the attention of the Supreme Court of India on Friday. Petitioners alleged that 43 Rohingya refugees had been deported after being detained under the pretext of biometric data collection.

However, a bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh expressed skepticism over the claims and declined to pass interim orders. The court found the petition lacking in substance, describing it as “vague, evasive and sweeping.”

UN Condemns Alleged Deportation Of Rohingya Refugees

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) issued a strong statement on Thursday, condemning what it termed an “unconscionable, unacceptable” act. According to the UN body, around 40 Rohingya refugees — including women, children, and elderly individuals — were taken from detention in New Delhi and later left at sea near the Myanmar shoreline after being handed life jackets.

Quoting the Associated Press, the report highlighted that some Rohingya refugees still residing in India believe their relatives were among those deported on May 6. One refugee told AP, “My parents were taken from me and thrown into the waters… It would be enough if I am reunited with my parents. I just want my parents, nothing else.”

Court's Response to The Allegations Of Rohingya Refugees

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, proposed to submit supporting documents and an audio recording purportedly sourced from “Myanmar shores.” The bench, however, underscored that any foreign reports or materials must not infringe upon Indian sovereignty.

“Every time, you have a new story. Now (where) is this beautifully crafted story coming from?… Who was clicking the videos and photos? How did he come back? What is the material on record?” questioned Justice Surya Kant.

The judge further commented, “When the country is passing through a difficult time, you come out with fanciful ideas.”

India’s Refugee Policy

India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol, and it does not have a dedicated national refugee law. Despite this, Indian authorities have historically allowed the UNHCR to extend protection to refugees from specific regions, particularly Afghanistan and Myanmar.

As per data from Refugees International cited by the Associated Press, India is home to approximately 40,000 Rohingya refugees, out of which 22,500 are registered with the UNHCR.

