Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • UN Report: Taliban Morality Cops Arrest Men Over Haircuts, Beard Lengths, And Skipping Mosque Prayer

UN Report: Taliban Morality Cops Arrest Men Over Haircuts, Beard Lengths, And Skipping Mosque Prayer

The Taliban’s morality police have intensified crackdowns on men’s hairstyles, beard lengths, and mosque attendance during Ramadan, detaining violators under strict new laws. A UN report warns these measures are worsening economic hardship and further restricting daily life in Afghanistan.

UN Report: Taliban Morality Cops Arrest Men Over Haircuts, Beard Lengths, And Skipping Mosque Prayer

Taliban detains men over hairstyles, beards, and mosque absences under strict morality laws, worsening Afghanistan’s economic struggles.


The Taliban morality police have detained men and barbers over non-compliant hairstyles and beard lengths, as well as individuals missing congregational prayers at mosques during Ramadan, according to a United Nations report released Thursday. The report comes six months after the implementation of strict morality laws governing public behavior in Afghanistan.

New Laws Regulating Daily Life

In August, the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice introduced regulations covering multiple aspects of daily life, including restrictions on public transport, music, shaving, and celebrations. One of the most controversial elements of these laws was the prohibition of women’s voices and uncovered faces in public spaces.

The new laws have drawn sharp criticism from international organizations. In the same month the laws were announced, a senior UN official warned that they presented a “distressing vision” for Afghanistan’s future, particularly by exacerbating existing restrictions on women’s employment, education, and dress codes. However, Taliban authorities have dismissed these concerns.

Hairstyle and Mosque Attendance Crackdowns By Taliban

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) detailed in its report that more than half of the detentions under the morality laws were linked to men’s non-compliant beard lengths or hairstyles, as well as barbers providing unapproved haircuts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The report also highlighted a crackdown on mosque attendance during Ramadan. “Men’s participation in mandatory congregational prayers was closely monitored, leading at times to arbitrary detentions of those who failed to attend,” it stated.

Economic Fallout for Small Businesses

The implementation of these morality laws has had significant economic repercussions, particularly for small business owners. Private education centers, barbers, hairdressers, tailors, wedding caterers, and restaurant owners have all reported losses in income, with some facing complete shutdowns. The UN report warned that these restrictions could further exacerbate Afghanistan’s struggling economy.

A World Bank study estimated that the Taliban’s bans on women’s education and employment could cost the country more than $1.4 billion annually, further deepening economic hardship.

Taliban Defends Morality Laws

Despite mounting criticism, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has reiterated the importance of Islamic law in shaping Afghan society. Ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of Ramadan, he stated, “It is necessary to establish a society free from corruption and trials and to prevent future generations from becoming victims of misguided beliefs, harmful practices, and bad morals.”

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has deployed more than 3,300 inspectors to enforce these laws. According to its spokesperson, Saif ur Rahman Khyber, the ministry has resolved thousands of complaints and “defended the rights of Afghan women.”

He further asserted that the ministry remains committed to upholding Islamic and human rights principles, accusing critics of attempting to “sabotage or spread rumors” about its activities. “We are implementing divine decrees in promoting virtue, preventing vice, and eliminating harmful customs,” Khyber said on Thursday.

Also Read: India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

Filed under

Taliban morality police

Trump admin adds 6,300 La

Trump Admin Declares 6,300 Latino Immigrants ‘Dead,’ Strips Benefits To Force Them Out
Here's a look at the re r

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture
PM Modi laid the foundati

PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 3,880 Crore In Varanasi
newsx

Nearly 100 Dead As Unseasonal Rains And Storms Hits India And Nepal, IMD Issues Multi-Hazard...
newsx

Tahawwur Rana Interrogation Begins: NIA To Grill 26/11 Accused On Lashkar, ISI Links And Mumbai...
Taliban detains men over

UN Report: Taliban Morality Cops Arrest Men Over Haircuts, Beard Lengths, And Skipping Mosque Prayer
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Admin Declares 6,300 Latino Immigrants ‘Dead,’ Strips Benefits To Force Them Out

Trump Admin Declares 6,300 Latino Immigrants ‘Dead,’ Strips Benefits To Force Them Out

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 3,880 Crore In Varanasi

PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 3,880 Crore In Varanasi

Nearly 100 Dead As Unseasonal Rains And Storms Hits India And Nepal, IMD Issues Multi-Hazard Warning

Nearly 100 Dead As Unseasonal Rains And Storms Hits India And Nepal, IMD Issues Multi-Hazard...

Tahawwur Rana Interrogation Begins: NIA To Grill 26/11 Accused On Lashkar, ISI Links And Mumbai Attacks

Tahawwur Rana Interrogation Begins: NIA To Grill 26/11 Accused On Lashkar, ISI Links And Mumbai...

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide