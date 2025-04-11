The Taliban’s morality police have intensified crackdowns on men’s hairstyles, beard lengths, and mosque attendance during Ramadan, detaining violators under strict new laws. A UN report warns these measures are worsening economic hardship and further restricting daily life in Afghanistan.

The Taliban morality police have detained men and barbers over non-compliant hairstyles and beard lengths, as well as individuals missing congregational prayers at mosques during Ramadan, according to a United Nations report released Thursday. The report comes six months after the implementation of strict morality laws governing public behavior in Afghanistan.

New Laws Regulating Daily Life

In August, the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice introduced regulations covering multiple aspects of daily life, including restrictions on public transport, music, shaving, and celebrations. One of the most controversial elements of these laws was the prohibition of women’s voices and uncovered faces in public spaces.

The new laws have drawn sharp criticism from international organizations. In the same month the laws were announced, a senior UN official warned that they presented a “distressing vision” for Afghanistan’s future, particularly by exacerbating existing restrictions on women’s employment, education, and dress codes. However, Taliban authorities have dismissed these concerns.

Hairstyle and Mosque Attendance Crackdowns By Taliban

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) detailed in its report that more than half of the detentions under the morality laws were linked to men’s non-compliant beard lengths or hairstyles, as well as barbers providing unapproved haircuts.

The report also highlighted a crackdown on mosque attendance during Ramadan. “Men’s participation in mandatory congregational prayers was closely monitored, leading at times to arbitrary detentions of those who failed to attend,” it stated.

Economic Fallout for Small Businesses

The implementation of these morality laws has had significant economic repercussions, particularly for small business owners. Private education centers, barbers, hairdressers, tailors, wedding caterers, and restaurant owners have all reported losses in income, with some facing complete shutdowns. The UN report warned that these restrictions could further exacerbate Afghanistan’s struggling economy.

A World Bank study estimated that the Taliban’s bans on women’s education and employment could cost the country more than $1.4 billion annually, further deepening economic hardship.

Taliban Defends Morality Laws

Despite mounting criticism, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has reiterated the importance of Islamic law in shaping Afghan society. Ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of Ramadan, he stated, “It is necessary to establish a society free from corruption and trials and to prevent future generations from becoming victims of misguided beliefs, harmful practices, and bad morals.”

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has deployed more than 3,300 inspectors to enforce these laws. According to its spokesperson, Saif ur Rahman Khyber, the ministry has resolved thousands of complaints and “defended the rights of Afghan women.”

He further asserted that the ministry remains committed to upholding Islamic and human rights principles, accusing critics of attempting to “sabotage or spread rumors” about its activities. “We are implementing divine decrees in promoting virtue, preventing vice, and eliminating harmful customs,” Khyber said on Thursday.

