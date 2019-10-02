With India celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, wishes have been pouring in for the great leader from all over the world. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also remembered Gandhi for pioneering successive non-violent movements that changed history.

Guterres’ tweeted that the Gandhian philosophy of non-violence continues to inspire the UN and added that the international body aims to work with the same conviction as Gandhi.

Other than Guterres, leaders across the country hailed the Mahatma as they remembered him for his values. Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an article in The New York Times as a tribute to Bapu.

PM Modi asserted that Gandhi’s aura is a guiding light to many and added that his teachings continue to inspire people across the globe.

Referring to Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, Modi credited Gandhi for inspiring leaders across the world and playing a pivotal role in their lives. He also underlined Gandhi’s idea of nationalism that focused on ‘humanity first’ principle saying the Mahatma did not discriminate and his principles were not exclusive to a particular section.

Responding to PM Modi’s remembrance article in The New York Times, detained Jammu and Kashmir leader Mehbooba Mufti slammed him for eulogizing Gandhi’s assassin Nathu Ram Godse saying it was strange to see how Gandhi’s murderer was glorified back home.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh also expressed his disappointment over the social media posts glorifying Godse. He said Gandhi was not just a party leader but someone who belonged to everyone. He said it was shameful to see how a few people were defaming the Mahatma.

Earlier this year, BJP leaders Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Usha Thakur had also praised Godse by calling him a Deshbhakt (patriot). Usha said Godse was a true nationalist and whatever he did to Gandhi must have been because of circumstances while Pragya called him a patriot only to regret later. PM Modi had slammed the two leaders saying he would never forgive those who celebrated Gandhi’s murderers.

