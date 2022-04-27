United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on the University of Karachi in Pakistan, which resulted in many deaths

On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on the University of Karachi in Pakistan, which resulted in many deaths.

Earlier, that day, Chinese nationals were among the four people murdered in a car explosion on the campus of the University of Pakistan in Karachi. The explosion happened in a van near Karachi University’s Confucius Institute, which teaches Chinese language.

During the daily press briefing, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson, said, “I can tell you the secretary-general strongly condemns the attack in Karachi today.”

The UN chief sent his condolences to the dead’ families and hoped for those who were injured a speedy recovery.

UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, was likewise outraged by the attack and very grieved by the loss of life, according to a UN spokesperson.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, condemned the blast inside a university in Karachi on Tuesday, promising that the “perpetrators will undoubtedly be brought to justice.”

Shehbaz Sharif conveyed her sorrow at the deaths of Chinese nationals on Twitter.

In a tweet, PM Sharif stated, “I am heartbroken over the tragic loss of innocent lives, especially those of our Chinese friends, in today’s terrible incident in Karachi. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones. This heinous act of terrorism is highly condemned by me. The criminals will undoubtedly face punishment.”