UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Syria’s Coastal Region, Says Diplomats

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has made a statement denouncing the violence which continues to ravage Syria's coastal region and calling on the Syrian interim authorities to protect all Syrians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has made a statement denouncing the violence which continues to ravage Syria’s coastal region and calling on the Syrian interim authorities to protect all Syrians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

Diplomats reported on Thursday that the U.S.- and Russian-drafted presidential statement is to be adopted formally tomorrow after a behind-closed-doors session of the 15-member council early this week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Violent Clashes in Syria’s coastal regions

Recent fighting in Syria’s coastal area has caused more than 1,000 fatalities, says a war monitor. The clashes have involved supporters of ousted President Bashar al-Assad fighting the newly established Islamist-led government.

The United Nations human rights office said that whole families, including women and children, were massacred in Tartus and Latakia—regions dominated by Assad’s Alawite sect. The massacres have increased fears of escalating sectarian violence in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

UNSC demands accountability

The Security Council’s statement calls on Syria’s interim authorities to ensure justice for the victims of the recent violence. “The Security Council calls on the interim authorities to protect all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity or religion,” the statement reads. It further urges Syria’s leadership to hold those responsible for mass killings accountable.

Interim President Ahmed Sharaa recognized that such acts of violence jeopardize his plans to reunite the nation. He promised to punish the perpetrators, including his own supporters, if needed.

Reiterating its devotion to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, the Security Council called on all countries to refrain from actions that could further destabilize the nation.

Although the statement did not name countries, it follows reports of Israeli air raids on Syrian military facilities and the advance of Israeli troops into a U.N.-patrolled demilitarized zone. Israel has said these actions are for defense purposes since Assad’s removal in December.

Terrorism Threat in SyriaThe UNSC declaration also emphasizes the imperative to fight terrorism. With “grave concern over the acute threat posed by foreign terrorist fighters,” it urges Syria’s authorities to adopt “decisive measures” to counter the increasing security threat.

With tensions ongoing, the international community remains closely attentive to the situation, reiterating the imperative of continued efforts to avert further violence and instability.

ALSO READ: Is Vanessa Trump Dating Tiger Woods? Here’s What Sources Said