UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will visit Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing military conflict between the two countries in eastern Europe, informed the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday. According to Guterres, Griffiths’ visit will take place on April 3. The UN special envoy will visit Moscow and Kyiv to discuss the ongoing situation between the two countries and the prospects of a ceasefire.

Antonio Guterres said during a press conference, “My special envoy, Martin Griffiths, was asked by me to pursue a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine. He will be flying to Moscow on Sunday and after that he will be going to Kiev.”

Meanwhile, the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators resumed online on Friday after meeting in Turkey’s Istanbul. After the delegation-level talks in Istanbul, Russia announced steps for a “drastic reduction in military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions.” The Russian side also stated that a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents is