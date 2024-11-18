Unbelievable! Beggar Family In Pakistan Hosts Grand Feast For 20,000 People, Spends 1.25 Crore Rupees

A shocking and bizarre incident surfaced on social media from Pakistan and has taken everyone by storm. The beggar family from Pakistan’s Gujranwala who were portraying themselves as beggars decided to throw a grand feast to nearly 20,000 people, spending 1.25 crore Pakistani rupees just to celebrate the 40th day of the grandmother’s death.

Such an ostentatious ceremony to celebrate the 40th day after the grandmother’s death has been really surprising because the family calls themselves beggars, increasing debates over the origin of their money.

Thousands Throng To Outstanding Family’s Place

On the outskirts of Rahwali Railway Station Gujranwala; an family hosted a massive gathering with people from all nooks and corners of Punjab. The scale of the event was simply unending: around 2,000 vehicles were arranged to transport the guests to the location. The menu for the grand feast was as elaborate as the event itself.

Lunch: Served was traditional Pakistani fare: siri paye, murabba, and many other kinds of meat.

Dinner: The menu consisted of tender mutton, naan matar ganj, a sweet rice accompaniment, and several rich and decadent desserts. All this was stocked with the sacrifice of 250 reportedly slaughtered goats at least for this event.

The sheer enormity of the event had social media buzzing with videos emerging from the gathering. Many people praised the generosity of the family begging for alms. Others wondered about the financial logistics behind such an expensive affair.

Netizens React

Social media users reacted to the beggar bash with both applause, sarcasm, and sarcasm. Some used the medium to make light of the situation, stating that a user joked: “Our Modiji feeds 80 crore beggars every month,” while another said: “Pakistan is a country of beggars.”

Others questioned the source of funding, asking how a family who refers to themselves as “beggars” can afford such expenditure. One user even pointed out that “In Pakistan, everyone who has mastered the culture of begging for food can never remain hungry, indicating the paradox in the financial status of the family.

Debates Over The Source Of Funding

While most social media users were amazed by the warmth and generosity offered by the family, there were those wondering over the source of the funds for such a feast. The event has sparked debates and discussions over how beggars are ranked in the society in Pakistan and the possibility of alternative means of income for those who claim to begging for a living.

