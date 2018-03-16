In tragic incident being reported from Miami, a 950-ton weighing under-construction bridge near Florida International University (FIU) collapsed onto a busy highway on Thursday crushing at least eight cars. At least four people have reportedly lost their lives and several are said to be injured. The Governor of Florida has said that the state will do their best to ascertain if any wrongdoing was involved in the collapse.

In a tragic incident being reported from the United States, at least four people were crushed to death after an under construction bridge fell onto a busy highway of Miami. Apart from the reported fatalities, at least eight cars were turned into a piece of metal after being trapped under the massive slabs of concrete and steel. The under-construction bridge that collapsed on Thursday (US Time) was located near Florida International University. Soon after the matter was reported, all the concerned authorities rushed to the spot and used drilling machines as well as sniffer dogs to locate the survivors. Reports suggest that at least nine people have been rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Since the bridge was under construction the rescue operation was being carried out with extreme caution as the structure was still unsafe. The under-construction bridge in Miami weighed over 950-tons was assembled by the side of highways. The bridge was stretched over 200-feet and was set to be open for traffic from next year. Reacting to reports of the bridge collapse in Miami, Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said, “We have a national tragedy on our hands.” Meanwhile, the Rick Scott, Governor of Florida said that the state would do their best to find if any wrongdoing was involved in the incident.

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the collapse of the pedestrian bridge by FIU in Miami-Dade. Grateful to the first responders who acted quickly. We are ready to assist our neighbors with whatever they may need. — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 15, 2018

The bridge was being made in an attempt to boost the safety in the area of the busy street where a Florida International University (FIU) student was struck to death by a vehicle. On the other hand, FIU president Mark Rosenberg was reported to be saying that the university followed all the processes required during the building of the bridge, and all contractors are certified by the state. Talking to CNN about the condition of the injured, Dr Mark G McKenney, trauma medical director at Kendall Regional Medical Center, said his staff received 10 patients, including two who are in critical condition. One patient with severe extremity injuries arrived in a coma.

"I can't describe it, we were so excited about the bridge … And now just seeing it like this, I don't know how to explain it," eyewitness Ricardo Dejo says of the collapsed bridge in Miami that was just installed on Saturday https://t.co/WSSW5yJ4Bm pic.twitter.com/3x0ewcsq1K — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2018

