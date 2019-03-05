Pakistan arrests Masood Azhar brother Abdul Rouf: The move comes after mounting pressure on Pakistan to take strict action against terror outfits operating in the country. Announcing the arrest of Masood Azhar's brother, minister for Information Shehryar Afridi, however, said that the arrests were not made after any pressure, but are in the interest of Pakistan.

Pakistan arrests Masood Azhar brother Abdul Rouf: Amidst pressure, Pakistan has arrested 44 members of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad including the brother of its chief, Mufti Abdul Rouf. The move comes after mounting pressure on Pakistan to take strict action against terror outfits operating from the country. Announcing the arrest of Masood Azhar’s brother, minister for Information Shehryar Afridi, however, said that the arrests were not made after any pressure, but are in the interest of Pakistan.

Among the arrested Jaish members, Ministry of Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan admitted that these include the people who India had held responsible for the Pulwama terror attack and were named in the dossier shared by India to Pakistan, reports said.

Ministry of Interior on Tuesday said that these actions would continue as per the decisions taken in the National Security Committee while reviewing the country’s National Action Plan.

