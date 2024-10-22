Understanding PTSD: 22 Years-Old Hamas Attack Survivor’s Suicide Sparks Urgent Conversation

Shirel, who escaped the massacre at the festival near Kibbutz Re’im on October 7, 2023, had been battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Shirel Golan, a 22-year-old Israeli woman and survivor of the deadly Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival, died by suicide on October 20, her birthday. Shirel, who escaped the massacre that claimed the lives of 364 people at the festival near Kibbutz Re’im on October 7, 2023, had been battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ever since the horrific event.

Shirel’s family claims her death could have been avoided had the Israeli government offered adequate support to survivors of the attack. In interviews with Hebrew media, her brother Eyal revealed that Shirel had been hospitalised twice following the massacre, showing signs of severe PTSD, including isolation and withdrawal from her social circle. Despite her struggles, Eyal said that Shirel felt abandoned by the state, receiving little to no psychological help apart from grassroots survivor organizations like the Tribe of Nova Community Association.

“The State of Israel killed my sister twice,” Eyal said. “Once in October, mentally, and a second time today, on her 22nd birthday, physically. If the state had taken care of her, none of this would have happened.”

Shirel’s family had planned to celebrate her birthday by visiting the Western Wall and the Cave of the Patriarchs. Instead, they are left mourning a devastating loss. Shirel had escaped the festival massacre by switching vehicles moments before the car she had been in was attacked, killing eleven of her friends. The trauma of witnessing such brutal violence haunted her for the rest of her life.

The Israeli Welfare Ministry has since denied allegations of neglect, stating that Shirel had been receiving treatment within the welfare system both before and after the attack. However, her family remains adamant that more could have been done.

Shirel’s tragic death has raised urgent questions about the government’s response to mental health crises among survivors of terror attacks and war, with many fearing that her suicide is a precursor to more cases if immediate action isn’t taken.

Understanding PTSD

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a serious mental health condition that develops after someone experiences or witnesses a traumatic event. For survivors like Shirel Golan, who narrowly escaped a terrorist attack, PTSD can severely impact their ability to function and cope with everyday life.

PTSD occurs when the brain is unable to fully process traumatic experiences, leading to intense, intrusive memories and feelings that persist long after the event. In Shirel’s case, the massacre at the Supernova festival, where she witnessed the violent deaths of her friends and narrowly escaped death herself, left her with psychological scars that deepened over time.

People with PTSD may experience:

Intrusive thoughts and flashbacks: These are vivid, involuntary memories of the traumatic event, which can make it feel as though the trauma is happening all over again.

Nightmares: distressing dreams related to the event that can disrupt sleep and leave individuals feeling constantly on edge.

Emotional numbing and detachment: Individuals often withdraw from friends, family, and social activities, feeling disconnected or emotionally distant.

Avoidance: Many people avoid anything that reminds them of the trauma, including people, places, or conversations, which can make it difficult to seek help or face the reality of what happened.

PTSD can be especially hard to manage without professional help. For survivors of violent attacks like Shirel, the risk of suicide increases significantly if their symptoms are not addressed. Eyal’s account of his sister’s slow withdrawal from life is a common pattern seen in those suffering from PTSD, who often feel trapped in their trauma and unable to break free from its grip.

The Importance of Mental Health Support

While the Israeli government claims Shirel was receiving treatment, her case illustrates potential vulnerabilities in mental health facilities for survivors of mass violence. Experts agree that prompt and comprehensive support is critical for anyone suffering from PTSD, particularly those who have experienced life-threatening experiences. This includes access to trauma-focused therapy, community support, and long-term mental health care.

Without adequate treatment, PTSD can lead to additional mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and, in the most severe cases, suicide. It is essential for governments and mental health providers to prioritize care for survivors of terror attacks, war, and violence, ensuring they receive the psychological help they need to heal and regain control over their lives.

Shirel’s story is a devastating reminder of the unseen toll that trauma takes on survivors and a call to action for more robust mental health services and support for those in need.

