Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) was ousted from power in the northeastern state of Tripura and the repercussions that followed the Tripura Assembly election 2018 results were very unwelcoming, but predictable. The agitation towards the losing Communist party went a little too far when a statue of the Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was demolished by a frenzied mob. The incident has since drawn a lot of political and public reaction.

A controversial and highly divisive individual, Lenin is viewed by supporters as a champion of socialism and the working class, while critics on both the left and right emphasize his role as founder and leader of an authoritarian regime responsible for political repression and mass killings. Nevertheless, the Russian revolutionary holds a legendary status in Russia and among certain regions of the world but what was so significant he did that made him a legend. Here’s a 10-point list on Lenin to understand him better:

His real name was not Lenin. Born as Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, he adopted the iconic surname taking inspiration from the Siberian River Lena. At the tender age of 17 years, Lenin embraced the revolutionary socialist politics after his elder brother, who was a revolutionary himself, was executed in 1887 for attempting to assassinate a Russian czar. Lenin rose to prominence among the socialist leaders over the years and was an integral figure in Russia’s failed revolution of 1905. He was vocal against Russia’s bid in World War I and expected his country to lose the war so that the capitalists and ruling autocrats could be overthrown from power in the country. Vladimir Lenin spearheaded the October Revolution that ousted the Czar from the country’s helm and established a Bolshevik government. After storming to power, he seized the land from autocrats and redistributed it among the peasants and large-scale industry. In 1921, Lenin encouraged economic growth through the market-oriented New Economic Policy to tackle the post-war ramifications like destruction, famine and uprisings. Before his death due to illness in 1924, Lenin strongly opposed the growing power of Joseph Stalin, who went on to become one of the most notorious dictators of all time. The October Revolution was so powerful that it echoed across the Indian borders and resulted in the advent of socialist ideology among the Indian masses. Consequently, the Communist Party of India was established in 1921. CPI-M grew to prominence after India’s independence as tall political leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi championed socialism routinely.

