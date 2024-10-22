Understanding The Process Of US Elections 2024

This article delves into the intricacies of the electoral process, highlighting key candidates, voting methods, and the structure of the electoral system that governs how the next leader of the free world will be determined.

On November 5, 2024, an estimated 244 million Americans are expected to make their way to polling stations across the country to participate in one of the most significant democratic exercises in the world: the election of the President of the United States. This article delves into the intricacies of the electoral process, highlighting key candidates, voting methods, and the structure of the electoral system that governs how the next leader of the free world will be determined.

Candidates and the Current Landscape

This election cycle is marked by significant shifts and familiar faces. Democrat Kamala Harris, the current Vice President, has taken the reins as the Democratic candidate following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden on July 21, 2024. As Harris approaches her 60th birthday on October 20, she faces off against the seasoned Republican Donald Trump, who, at 78, is navigating a turbulent landscape filled with legal challenges.

Each candidate has chosen running mates to strengthen their ticket: Harris has tapped Tim Walz while Trump has selected JD Vance. The electoral field is further populated by Jill Stein, running for the Green Party, and Chase Oliver, representing the Libertarian Party. Notably, Robert Kennedy Jr., a prominent figure in American politics, has suspended his independent campaign and pledged his support to Trump, adding another layer of complexity to this election.

The Electoral College Explained

The U.S. presidential election is unique in that it operates on a system of indirect universal suffrage. While voters cast their ballots for their preferred presidential candidate, they are essentially voting for a slate of 538 electors who will ultimately decide the presidency through the Electoral College. To claim victory, a candidate must secure at least 270 electoral votes.

The distribution of these electors is intricately tied to each state’s representation in Congress, which is comprised of 100 senators (two from each state) and 435 representatives whose numbers are based on state populations. The District of Columbia is allotted three electoral votes, despite lacking representation in Congress.

Most states employ a winner-takes-all system where the candidate with the majority of votes in a state receives all of that state’s electors. However, Maine and Nebraska break from this model, opting for a proportional representation system that allocates electors based on the popular vote in individual congressional districts.

Early Voting and Mail-In Ballots

While November 5 marks the final voting day, millions of Americans will have already cast their votes through mail-in or early voting methods. In states like North Carolina, absentee ballots were sent out as early as September 6. The 2020 election witnessed an unprecedented surge in absentee voting, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, with around 66.4 million ballots cast by mail—an increase from 28.8 million in 2016. This method accounted for a staggering 42% of all votes cast that year.

As the nation moves towards the 2024 election, early voting remains a prominent feature, available in 47 states along with D.C. However, three states—Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire—do not offer early in-person voting. Instead, they may have provisions for eligible absentee voters.

The Decentralized Electoral Process

The U.S. electoral system is characterized by its decentralization, with each state, county, and city responsible for organizing its own elections. This means that there is no uniformity; each jurisdiction operates under its own set of laws and regulations, resulting in a patchwork of voting practices.

States set their own voter registration deadlines, determine the rules for absentee ballots, and establish guidelines for early voting, particularly for military personnel stationed overseas. This complexity means that voters must be aware of the specific regulations in their state, which can vary significantly even within a single state.

Ballot Counting and Results Announcement

As the election day approaches, the process of counting ballots begins in earnest. Polling stations generally close between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM across the country, and counting commences immediately afterward. However, the results announced on election night are often unofficial and may vary from the final certified results.

Each state has unique regulations concerning the counting of mail-in and provisional ballots. Some states mandate that all mailed ballots be counted by election day, while others allow ballots to be counted if they are postmarked by election day and received by a specified deadline. This leads to a staggered announcement of results, particularly in swing states where outcomes can be razor-thin.

Typically, the winner of the presidential race is announced by 11:00 PM Eastern Time on election night, following the closure of polls in the western states. However, as witnessed in the 2020 election, delays in counting can occur, especially in battleground states, leading to a prolonged wait for official results.

Certification of Results

Following the election, results are certified at the state level by the Secretary of State or Governor. The procedures and deadlines for certification vary from state to state. According to the Electoral Count Act of 1877, states have a “safe harbor period” of five weeks post-election to resolve any disputes and prepare for the Electoral College meeting on December 17.

On that day, electors will convene in their respective state capitals to cast their official votes for president and vice president. Each state is required to submit its final electoral results, along with a certificate of ascertainment attesting to the validity of the votes and the counting process. The electoral votes are officially tallied during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2025, with the newly elected president being inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

Additional Elections on November 5

Beyond the presidential race, voters on November 5 will also have the opportunity to elect 468 members of Congress, including 34 Senators and all 435 Representatives. Local elections will also take place, including gubernatorial races in 11 states and various local positions.

Additionally, numerous referendums and policy proposals will be on the ballot, allowing citizens to voice their opinions on critical issues. For instance, voters in Montana will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, while Arizona voters will consider extending the deadline for legal abortions. A total of eight states, including Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada,New York, and South Dakota, are expected to address abortion-related measures during this election cycle.

As the nation gears up for this pivotal election, the combination of an intricate electoral process, a diverse array of candidates, and pressing local issues promises a dynamic and consequential voting experience for millions of Americans.

