Understanding The Quad Summit 2024: Objectives And Goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off on a three-day visit to the United States starting September 21. His itinerary includes attending the sixth Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Before his departure, PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming Quad Summit, where he will join President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He emphasized the importance of the Quad as a platform for countries committed to fostering peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Background of the Quad

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, includes India, the U.S., Japan, and Australia. It was initially formed in response to the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004 but became an official grouping in 2007 under then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. After a decade of inactivity due to concerns over China’s reaction, the Quad was revitalized in 2017 as a response to China’s growing influence.

Since 2021, the Quad has shifted to a leaders’ summit format, with its first summit held virtually that March. Subsequent meetings have taken place in Washington, Japan, and Hiroshima, focusing on critical issues like infrastructure development and climate action.

Key Issues on the Summit Agenda

The upcoming summit in Delaware is expected to tackle significant global challenges, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, tensions in West Asia, and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri mentioned that the leaders will discuss a comprehensive agenda, with a final declaration anticipated.

MUST READ: Ukraine Bans Telegram App Over Russian Spying Concerns

Addressing China Concerns

U.S. National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby pointed out that China will be a major topic of discussion at the summit. The leaders are expected to address challenges posed by China’s military actions and trade practices.

Significant Announcements Expected

Mira Rapp-Hooper from the White House National Security Council noted that the summit will feature important initiatives related to maritime security, health, and emerging technologies. She reiterated that the U.S. views India as a key leader within the Quad, focusing on collaborative projects in South Asia.

Cancer Moonshot Initiative Launch

One notable initiative to be announced at the summit is the “Cancer Moonshot,” which aims to enhance cancer prevention and treatment in the Indo-Pacific region, starting with efforts to reduce cervical cancer.

Meetings and UN Address

In addition to the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, and Prime Minister Albanese. He is also scheduled to speak at the “Summit of the Future” at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, along with an event for the Indian community in Long Island on September 22.

As PM Modi embarks on this important trip, the outcomes of the discussions and initiatives are likely to shape India’s role in the Indo-Pacific and strengthen ties with key allies.

ALSO READ: China’s ‘Beautiful Governor’ Zhong Yang Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Corruption and Affairs with 58 Subordinates