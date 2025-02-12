Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Unexpected Mid-Flight Incident: Plane Carrying Queen Mathilde Makes Emergency Landing After Windscreen Smash

Queen Mathilde of Belgium experienced a mid-air scare when her flight to Costa Rica was forced to make an emergency landing due to a cracked windshield. Despite the incident, the Queen remained unaware of the issue and safely arrived ahead of schedule.

Unexpected Mid-Flight Incident: Plane Carrying Queen Mathilde Makes Emergency Landing After Windscreen Smash

Queen Mathilde of Belgium experienced a mid-air scare when her flight to Costa Rica was forced to make an emergency landing.


Queen Mathilde of Belgium faced a tense moment during her journey to Costa Rica when the aircraft she was traveling on had to make an emergency landing. The plane, carrying the 52-year-old royal, was forced to carry out a priority landing after sustaining a crack in the windshield mid-flight on Sunday.

Smooth Emergency Landing

The Queen was en route for a three-day solo visit organized by UNICEF Belgium and UNICEF Costa Rica. The sudden damage to the aircraft’s windshield necessitated an immediate landing, ensuring the safety of all onboard. In such cases, priority landing allows the affected plane to bypass other waiting aircraft and land ahead of schedule.

Despite the potentially alarming situation, the plane landed safely at San José Juan Santamaría International Airport, arriving 15 minutes earlier than scheduled. Fortunately, the incident did not cause distress among passengers, including Queen Mathilde, who remained unaware of the issue at the time.

Queen Mathilde Landed in Costa Rica With a Cracked Windshield

Royal commentator Wim Dehandschutter, who was on the same flight, later shared his experience on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, “The airplane with Belgian Queen Mathilde landed in Costa Rica with a cracked windshield, according to this account and local media.” He further added, “I was on that flight. As passengers, we didn’t notice anything, and we didn’t receive any notification during the flight or upon landing.”

Dehandschutter described his experience, stating, “Our KLM flight did leave Schiphol 20 minutes late, there was turbulence—as on many flights—and the landing was quite hard, but nothing seemed alarming. So I was a bit surprised when I read reports in the local media and on X about the ‘emergency landing.’”

Queen Mathilde and Royal Engagements in Costa Rica

Following the safe landing, Queen Mathilde resumed her scheduled engagements in Costa Rica. Her first stop was a meeting with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves and First Lady Signe Zeikate at the Presidential Palace, where discussions focused on the collaborative efforts of UNICEF Belgium and UNICEF Costa Rica.

On Tuesday, the Queen visited a public childcare center, where she was warmly welcomed by children waving the Costa Rican and UNICEF flags. She also toured La Cometa, a childcare center in Tirrases, San José province, followed by a visit to the Lloverá Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting homeless individuals in Costa Rica.

Additionally, Mathilde visited a coffee plantation that provides support for the children of seasonal workers and explored a community program aimed at assisting vulnerable children. As part of her tour, she observed one of the 45 designated safe spaces for children and adolescents in Costa Rica’s most at-risk communities.

The trip aims to highlight UNICEF’s efforts in addressing childhood obesity in Costa Rica, where statistics indicate that one in five children is affected by the condition. Queen Mathilde, a mother of four, has long been involved in humanitarian efforts, collaborating with UNICEF Belgium and the World Health Organization. She is also the founder of the Queen Mathilde Fund, which advocates for the well-being of vulnerable populations.

Royal Birthday Celebration

Queen Mathilde’s visit to Costa Rica comes shortly after the Belgian Royal Family released new portraits to mark her 52nd birthday. The royal household shared the celebratory images on X, formerly Twitter, acknowledging the occasion.

Dressed in a white roll-neck wool sweater under a navy longline padded jacket cinched at the waist with a belt, the Queen posed gracefully in the snow at the Palace of Laeken, the official residence of the Belgian royal family in Brussels. A second portrait featured her standing casually with her hands tucked into her pockets, smiling warmly at the camera.

Accompanying the post was a message that read, “The Queen is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. Thank you for your warm congratulations in the middle of winter!” Royal admirers flooded the comments with birthday wishes. One user wrote, “We wish you a very happy birthday, Her Majesty Queen Mathilde!” while another added, “I wish Her Majesty Queen Mathilde my best wishes and congratulations. Happy birthday! BE HAPPY!!!”

Prior to her trip, the Queen was also seen attending Auschwitz Memorial Day at the end of last month, where she was seated next to King Charles.

Filed under

Queen Mathilde

