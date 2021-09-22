Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has urged world leaders not to boycott the Taliban. The ruling emir of Qatar urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations against turning their backs on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.

The Taliban on Tuesday nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s UN ambassador. This comes after the Taliban said that they wanted to address world leaders at United Nations, reported a UK-based media.

The ruling emir of Qatar urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations against turning their backs on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Al Thani stressed, “the necessity of continuing dialogue with Taliban because boycott only leads to polarisation and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results”.

Meanwhile, The waving of sanctions on the Taliban is not on the UN Security Council agenda but the issue should be given careful consideration, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“The topic of lifting the sanctions imposed on the Taliban via the Security Council is not on the agenda right now. Of course, this is an important issue, and sooner or later it will still have to be solved,” Nebenzia said. However, this issue should not be rushed as the situation must be carefully considered, according to the Russian official

“I [can] say that practically all members of the Council, and not just the five members of its permanent members, have repeatedly, during their speeches on the topic of Afghanistan, talked about the cautious approach toward the new Afghan authorities,” he added.