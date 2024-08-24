Union Minister Raksha Khadse Arrives In Nepal To Facilitate Return Of Bus Accident Victims

Union Minister Raksha Khadse arrived in Nepal on Saturday to oversee the return of the victims and survivors of the bus accident in the Tanahun district.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, 27 Indian nationals lost their lives after the bus they were traveling in veered off the highway and fell into the Marsyangdi River in the Aanboo Kaireni area of the Tanahun district on August 23. Sixteen passengers were airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

“Our Embassy is extending all possible help in the matter. Sixteen people who were injured in the accident have been airlifted and are presently undergoing treatment in a hospital,” MEA spokesperson Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

In a post on her social media platform X, Khadse said she visited Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital to meet with the injured from the accident. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports was accompanied by Nepal’s Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, on her visit to the hospital.

After her arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Khadse said she discussed the rescue operation and further course of action with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Brighu Dhungana.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has set up emergency helpline numbers for affected families to reach out for assistance. They are in constant touch with local authorities and affected families, and they are making arrangements for the early transportation of mortal remains to India. The helpline numbers provided by the Embassy are +977-9851107021, +977-9851316807, and +977-9749833292, all of which are also available on WhatsApp.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior central officials on Friday regarding the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased Indian tourists. Amit Shah assured CM Shinde of the central government’s full cooperation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, a special Indian Air Force aircraft will bring the bodies of 24 tourists to Nashik, where they will be handed over to their families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Nepal, extending condolences to the grieving families and wishing for the swift recovery of the injured. PM Modi also assured that the Indian Embassy is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Autopsies for the deceased began early Saturday at a hospital in Bharatpur. According to a Nepal police official, the postmortems are expected to be completed by noon, after which the bodies will be handed over to Indian authorities. The bodies will be transported by road to Bhairahawa, near the Sonauli border crossing, from where an Indian Air Force aircraft will carry them to Nashik, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, in a press conference held in Mumbai, stated that most of the victims hailed from the Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.

