Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
United Airlines Faces Nationwide Outage, Leaves Travelers Stranded Across US And Abroad

Thousands of travelers were left in limbo on Friday as a major outage hit United Airlines’ website and mobile app, crippling check-in systems across the U.S. and beyond. The disruption began around 2 p.m. ET, with the airline yet to issue an official statement despite widespread passenger complaints online.






United Airlines is grappling with a widespread outage affecting its website and mobile app, leaving travelers across the United States unable to check in for upcoming flights. The disruption began around 2 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks online service outages.

No Official Statement From United Airlines

Although the airline has not issued an official public announcement, United acknowledged the issue in a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We’re aware of the issue at hand and are working to get it resolved as soon as possible.”

Frustrated United Airlines Passengers Vent Online

Frustration quickly mounted among travelers, many of whom turned to social media to express their concerns and confusion.
“Website and app are broken,” one passenger posted on X. Another added, “Whenever I try to access my trips, I keep getting an error on both website and app.”

Some users were more blunt in their criticism. “Down everywhere. What a s** show,”* one person wrote, reflecting the mounting tension among affected flyers.

Global Impact Reported

The issue appears to be affecting not just domestic travelers but international ones as well. A user stuck in Mexico wrote, “What’s wrong with your check-in system in Mexico? The system is down in Cancun.”

Others reported issues while speaking directly with airline staff. One traveler noted, “I’m talking to an agent and they can’t process people checking in. They don’t know why the system is down.”

In response to mounting complaints, United Airlines replied on X, “We are reporting this to our internal teams to check for an update as we are getting more reports at this time.”

Scope of Outage Remains Unclear

At this time, it is unknown how many travelers have been affected by the outage. The situation remains fluid, and United Airlines has yet to provide a timeline for resolution.

This is a developing story. 

Also Read: Tsunami Alert After Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Hits Off Chile-Argentina Coast

