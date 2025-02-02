Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
United Airlines Flight Catches Fire On Houston Runway, No Injuries Reported

Flames erupted from one of the plane's wings, leading to an emergency evacuation of the 104 passengers and five crew members on board.

United Airlines Flight Catches Fire On Houston Runway, No Injuries Reported


A United Airlines flight departing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston caught fire during its take-off attempt on Sunday. The fire broke out from one of the plane’s wings while the aircraft was still taxing for take-off. Fortunately, all 104 passengers and five crew members on board were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded quickly to the emergency, with airport rescue firefighters assisting in the deboarding process. HFD later confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident. “HFD’s Airport Rescue Firefighters are assisting at @iah after a departing plane reported an issue on the runway. HFD assisted in deboarding the plane. No injuries have been reported at this time,” the department wrote on social media.

Here is the X post:

A video captured by a passenger showed the moment of panic as flames erupted from the wing, with screams heard from those on board. Fortunately, the evacuation was swift, and the situation was quickly brought under control by emergency responders.

Further details about the cause of the fire are yet to be released, and investigations are ongoing.

This incident follows a series of aviation mishaps in the past week. On Friday evening, a plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia, resulting in seven fatalities and 19 injuries. On Wednesday, a collision between an American Airlines flight and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, DC, led to both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River, with all 67 people on board feared dead.

Authorities continue to investigate both incidents as air safety remains a key concern.

