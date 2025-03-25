Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • United Airlines Flight To China Forced To Turn Back After Pilot Forgets Passport, Passengers Left Stranded For Hours

United Airlines Flight To China Forced To Turn Back After Pilot Forgets Passport, Passengers Left Stranded For Hours

A United Airlines flight bound for China had to make an unexpected landing in San Francisco—all because the pilot forgot their passport. The mid-flight turnaround left passengers stranded for hours, sparking outrage and demands for compensation.

United Airlines Flight To China Forced To Turn Back After Pilot Forgets Passport, Passengers Left Stranded For Hours

A United Airlines flight to China diverted to San Francisco after the pilot forgot their passport, leaving passengers frustrated.


A United Airlines flight en route to China was forced to divert and land in San Francisco after the pilot realized they had forgotten their passport. The incident caused significant delays, leaving passengers frustrated and seeking compensation.

Mid-Flight Turnaround Disrupts Journey

Flight UA198, carrying 257 passengers, departed from Los Angeles International Airport at 2:00 PM local time on Saturday, March 22, for Shanghai. The 13.5-hour journey was progressing as scheduled until nearly two hours into the flight, when the aircraft made an abrupt U-turn. The Boeing 787-9, as shown by FlightRadar24 tracking data, had already flown over the Pacific Ocean before changing course back to California. The plane landed at San Francisco International Airport just before 5:00 PM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Passenger Frustration and United Airlines Response

One passenger, venting their frustration on X (formerly Twitter), wrote:
“UA198 diverted to SFO because the pilot forgot his passport? Now stuck six plus hours. Completely unacceptable. United, what compensation are you offering for this total mishandling?”

In response, a United Airlines spokesperson replied:
“We sincerely apologize for this unexpected travel disruption” and offered to assist the passenger with an agent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The same passenger later insisted that “all the passengers deserve compensation,” prompting United to provide a link detailing how affected travelers could request reimbursement.

United Airlines Explanation and Passenger Compensation

Passengers were informed about the diversion via a message from United Airlines, which was later shared by travel website View From The Wing. The message stated:
“Your flight diverted to San Francisco due to an unexpected crew-related issue requiring a new crew. Once they arrive, we’ll get you back on your way to Shanghai as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for this disruption and appreciate your patience.”

Upon arrival in San Francisco, passengers were given meal vouchers worth $15 (approximately £11.57). A replacement flight eventually took off at 9:00 PM, arriving in Shanghai just before 1:00 AM local time the next day.

In a statement, a United Airlines spokesperson confirmed the reason for the diversion, “On Saturday, United flight 198 from Los Angeles to Shanghai landed at San Francisco International Airport as the pilot did not have their passport onboard. We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation.”

Not the First Incident of a Pilot Forgetting a Passport

This is not the first time a flight has been significantly disrupted due to a pilot lacking their necessary travel documents. In 2019, a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to Incheon, South Korea, was delayed by 11 hours after a T’way Air pilot lost their passport. The pilot was unable to gain access to the airport, forcing all 160 passengers to wait overnight. The airline provided accommodations and breakfast while arranging for a replacement pilot. Disciplinary action was reportedly considered for the pilot responsible for the delay.

Also Read: Columbia Student Protester Who Arrived In US At Age 7 Fights Deportation Order In Court

Filed under

United Airlines Flight

Trump imposes a 25% secon

Trump’s Secondary Tariff: What It Means And How It Will Impact India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

MK Stalin Questions AIADMK’s CAA Stand, Vows To Defend Tamil Nadu’s Minorities
newsx

Supreme Court Calls Out Yogi Government For Bulldozing Houses Of Lawyer, Professor And Others
A United Airlines flight

United Airlines Flight To China Forced To Turn Back After Pilot Forgets Passport, Passengers Left...
A 6.8-magnitude earthquak

Powerful 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand’s Coast, Authorities Monitoring Potential Tsunami Threat
newsx

Nagpur Based Journalist Detained From Telangana Over Derogatory Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s Secondary Tariff: What It Means And How It Will Impact India

Trump’s Secondary Tariff: What It Means And How It Will Impact India

MK Stalin Questions AIADMK’s CAA Stand, Vows To Defend Tamil Nadu’s Minorities

MK Stalin Questions AIADMK’s CAA Stand, Vows To Defend Tamil Nadu’s Minorities

Supreme Court Calls Out Yogi Government For Bulldozing Houses Of Lawyer, Professor And Others

Supreme Court Calls Out Yogi Government For Bulldozing Houses Of Lawyer, Professor And Others

Powerful 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand’s Coast, Authorities Monitoring Potential Tsunami Threat

Powerful 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand’s Coast, Authorities Monitoring Potential Tsunami Threat

Nagpur Based Journalist Detained From Telangana Over Derogatory Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji

Nagpur Based Journalist Detained From Telangana Over Derogatory Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji

Entertainment

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?