United Nations AI Plan: UN Wants To Treat AI With Same Urgency As Climate Change

A report from the United Nations, released today, suggests that the international organization should oversee a global initiative aimed at monitoring and regulating artificial intelligence (AI).

Prepared by the UN Secretary-General’s High Level Advisory Body on AI, the report recommends establishing an entity akin to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which would be responsible for collecting current information on AI and its associated risks.

Dialogue to address AI risks

Report calls for a renewed dialogue among the UN’s 193 member states to address AI risks and to coordinate actions. The report also emphasizes the need for the UN to empower developing nations, particularly in the global south, to harness AI’s benefits and participate in its governance. Among its suggestions are the creation of an AI fund to support projects in these regions, the establishment of AI standards and data-sharing systems, and the provision of training resources for effective AI governance. Some recommendations may align with the Global Digital Compact, which aims to address disparities in digital access between countries.

AI office within the United Nations

Additionally, it proposes creating a dedicated AI office within the UN to coordinate efforts towards these goals. Alondra Nelson, a professor at the Institute for Advanced Study and member of the UN advisory body, noted that there is consensus among the international community regarding the potential harms and opportunities presented by AI.

The capabilities demonstrated by advanced language models and chatbots in recent years have raised hopes for a significant boost in economic productivity, while some experts caution that the rapid development of AI could soon make it difficult to regulate. Following the introduction of ChatGPT, a group of scientists and entrepreneurs advocated for a six-month pause on AI development to assess the associated risks.

United Nations proposal to regulate AI

Immediate concerns include the potential for AI to automate the spread of misinformation, create deepfake content, replace jobs on a large scale, and amplify algorithmic bias within society. According to Nelson, there is a pressing need for collaborative efforts.

The UN’s proposals indicate a growing interest among global policymakers in regulating AI to address these challenges. This comes at a time when major powers, particularly the United States and China, compete for leadership in a technology with significant economic, scientific, and military implications, each promoting their own visions for its use and governance.

In March, the United States put forward a resolution at the UN encouraging member states to pursue the development of “safe, secure, and trustworthy AI.” China followed in July with its own resolution focused on fostering cooperation in AI development and ensuring widespread access to the technology, both of which were signed by all UN member states.

Diverging perspectives on AI

Diverging perspectives among wealthy nations are already creating market challenges. The European Union has introduced comprehensive AI regulations, including stringent data usage controls that have led some US companies to restrict their products in the region.

The US government’s more relaxed approach has prompted California to draft its own AI regulations. Initial versions of these regulations faced criticism from local AI firms for being overly burdensome, particularly regarding reporting requirements, which led to some revisions.

The UN report aims to build consensus among member states by highlighting the significance of human rights in the governance of AI. Chris Russell, an Oxford University professor specializing in international AI governance, remarked that grounding the discussion in human rights is compelling, as it provides a strong foundation in international law and addresses tangible harms affecting individuals.

