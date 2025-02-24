Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • United Nations Rejects US Resolution On Ukraine, Backs Kyiv’s Call For Russian Withdrawal

United Nations Rejects US Resolution On Ukraine, Backs Kyiv’s Call For Russian Withdrawal

The Ukrainian resolution passed with 93 votes in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstentions.

United Nations Rejects US Resolution On Ukraine, Backs Kyiv’s Call For Russian Withdrawal


On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly approved a European-backed Ukrainian resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal. Meanwhile, a competing U.S. resolution, which did not had a direct mention of Moscow’s aggression, failed to gain traction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Ukrainian resolution passed with 93 votes in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstentions, reflecting a decline in global support compared to previous resolutions that saw over 140 nations condemn Russia.

The U.S. resolution, amended to acknowledge Russia’s invasion, received 93 votes in favor, eight against, and 73 abstentions. Notably, Ukraine supported the U.S. proposal, while the U.S. itself abstained.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US Resolution on Ukraine

The U.S. had pressured Ukraine to withdraw its resolution in favor of its own, arguing for a broader statement of commitment to peace. However, Ukraine resisted, resulting in a diplomatic standoff.

The divide highlights growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv, especially after President Donald Trump initiated direct talks with Russia, sidelining European allies.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa reaffirmed her country’s commitment to self-defense, stating, “As we mark three years of this devastation—Russia’s full invasion against Ukraine—we call on all nations to stand firm on the side of humanity and just peace.”

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Dorothy Shea, however, expressed frustration that previous U.N. resolutions condemning Russia had “failed to stop the war,” emphasizing the need for a resolution that commits all U.N. member states to securing a lasting peace.

Setback for Trump’s Administration?

The vote occurs as tensions between the Trump administration and Ukraine intensify, following President Donald Trump’s sudden decision to enter direct dialogue with Russia. Trump’s language, wherein he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “dictator” and claiming that Kyiv starting the war.

European leaders were upset at being left out of initial U.S.-Russia discussions last week. The Biden administration’s previous tough line against Russia’s incursion has since softened under Trump into a more nebulous approach that only serves to further complicate diplomatic initiatives.

With the Security Council unable to take action due to Russia’s veto power, the General Assembly remains the primary UN platform for international responses to the war. However, while its resolutions carry symbolic weight, they are not legally binding.

ALSO READ: UK PM Starmer, French President Macron Agree on ‘United Leadership’ in Support of Ukraine

Filed under

Ukraine Russia war Un US

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Govinda Once Hid His Marriage With Sunita Ahuja For One Year When We Was ‘Playing Dirty’ With Co-Star Neelam

Govinda Once Hid His Marriage With Sunita Ahuja For One Year When We Was ‘Playing...

ICSI CS Executive December 2024 Results Announced: Find Out How To Check

ICSI CS Executive December 2024 Results Announced: Find Out How To Check

Russian Consulate in Marseille Comes Under Arson Attack, Two Held: Report

Russian Consulate in Marseille Comes Under Arson Attack, Two Held: Report

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be...

Entertainment

Govinda Once Hid His Marriage With Sunita Ahuja For One Year When We Was ‘Playing Dirty’ With Co-Star Neelam

Govinda Once Hid His Marriage With Sunita Ahuja For One Year When We Was ‘Playing

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine