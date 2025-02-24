United Nations Rejects US Resolution On Ukraine, Backs Kyiv’s Call For Russian Withdrawal

The Ukrainian resolution passed with 93 votes in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstentions.

On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly approved a European-backed Ukrainian resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal. Meanwhile, a competing U.S. resolution, which did not had a direct mention of Moscow’s aggression, failed to gain traction.

The Ukrainian resolution passed with 93 votes in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstentions, reflecting a decline in global support compared to previous resolutions that saw over 140 nations condemn Russia.

The U.S. resolution, amended to acknowledge Russia’s invasion, received 93 votes in favor, eight against, and 73 abstentions. Notably, Ukraine supported the U.S. proposal, while the U.S. itself abstained.

US Resolution on Ukraine

The U.S. had pressured Ukraine to withdraw its resolution in favor of its own, arguing for a broader statement of commitment to peace. However, Ukraine resisted, resulting in a diplomatic standoff.

The divide highlights growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv, especially after President Donald Trump initiated direct talks with Russia, sidelining European allies.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa reaffirmed her country’s commitment to self-defense, stating, “As we mark three years of this devastation—Russia’s full invasion against Ukraine—we call on all nations to stand firm on the side of humanity and just peace.”

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Dorothy Shea, however, expressed frustration that previous U.N. resolutions condemning Russia had “failed to stop the war,” emphasizing the need for a resolution that commits all U.N. member states to securing a lasting peace.

Setback for Trump’s Administration?

The vote occurs as tensions between the Trump administration and Ukraine intensify, following President Donald Trump’s sudden decision to enter direct dialogue with Russia. Trump’s language, wherein he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “dictator” and claiming that Kyiv starting the war.

European leaders were upset at being left out of initial U.S.-Russia discussions last week. The Biden administration’s previous tough line against Russia’s incursion has since softened under Trump into a more nebulous approach that only serves to further complicate diplomatic initiatives.

With the Security Council unable to take action due to Russia’s veto power, the General Assembly remains the primary UN platform for international responses to the war. However, while its resolutions carry symbolic weight, they are not legally binding.

