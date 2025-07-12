United Nations Warns Of Humanitarian Emergency As Migrants Pour Into Afghanistan

The United Nations has said the humanitarian crisis could worsen, as by the end of 2025, almost three million Afghan migrants could return from Iran and Pakistan.

Arafat Jamal, the UNHCR representative in Afghanistan, noted that up to 1.6 million Afghans have returned to their homeland in the past few months from Iran.

He added that the migrants are returning in conditions that are “disorderly, degrading” and multiple families are arriving “exhausted, distressed, and without basic resources.”

Jamal also stated that there is immense pressure on communities that are already struggling.

Afghanistan’s Migrant Crisis: A Potential Catastrophe?

Data released by the UN revealed that more than 30,000 migrants are entering into Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border every day.

Reportedly, the large-scale pouring of migrants has disturbed both border services and reception facilities, as the UN refugee agency presses the emergency relief operations.

The UNHCR and other allies have started to focus on providing clean water, healthcare, nutrition, and vaccinations to thousands of migrants every day.

These measures are necessary to “reduce the immediate risks faced by vulnerable returnees,” media reports said.

Warning that the situation could turn “further out of control” if any support is not provided to the migrants, the UN body added that it could plunge more into “deeper poverty and insecurity,” reports said.

UN Seeks Large-Scale Donation For Migrants

UNHCR has made an urgent appeal for humanitarian funding to address the growing crisis.

The agency warned that the consequences of inaction could include rising displacement, health emergencies, and malnutrition, especially among women and children.

Stabilizing the situation, reports added, will require not only short-term aid but also long-term reintegration strategies to help returning Afghans rebuild their lives.

The UN has called on donor countries and regional partners to act swiftly to prevent a deeper tragedy.

Meanwhile, the UNHCR stated that around 1.2 million Afghans are scheduled to return to their country.

Over half came back from Iran after Tehran gave them an ultimatum of leaving the country by March 20 or they would be forcefully shifted back to Afghanistan, reports said.

Reportedly, Iran has sent back over 366,000 Afghans, which also include refugees and others who are caught in these situations.

(Inputs From ANI)

