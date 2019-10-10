The United States barred South Africa’s Gupta family after their involvement in several corruption cases. The Guptas' shifted to Dubai after the South African government tried to nab them, reports said.

Indian-origin Gupta family, who owns a big business network in South Africa, was blacklisted by the United States on Thursday over corruption allegations. The reports say Gupta Family’s members have been allegedly running a corruption network that engaged political leaders to get government contracts and acquire state assets. The US Treasury Department’s announced Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, and their associate Salim Essa for being indulged in various corruption cases in South Africa.

Reports say that the Gupta family has moved to Dubai after several corruption cases came to the light and the South African government has been trying to nab them.

The Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence said Ajay Gupta formulated all strategies and keeps accounts for all transactions. Atul Gupta was the person who outreached and contacted government officials to get their work done. Rajesh Gupta was used to target and build relationships with sons of South African officials and politicians to do corrupt acts.

Their associate Salim Essa was used to provide material assistance, sponsorships and provided financial and technical support to corrupt network, reports added.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-2 observes solar flares, sends reports, says ISRO

Announcing the ban, the Treasury said keeping the commitment to support the international community in the fight against corruption and good relations with South Africa in mind, the corrupt family has been blacklisted from doing business in the US.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police arrest Ranbaxy ex-promoter Shivinder Singh, 3 others in Rs 740 crore fraud case

The statement from the United States said under the Executive Order (EO) 13818, Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has barred Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, and Salim Essa for being involved in corruption activities.

Treasury targets Guptas’ strategy to bribe and get the work done by the politician involved the money of hard working South Africans, he added.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App