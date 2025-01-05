United States Braces for Historic Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions

A massive winter storm is sweeping across the United States, threatening millions of people with the coldest temperatures and heaviest snowfall in over a decade.

A massive winter storm is sweeping across the United States, threatening millions of people with the coldest temperatures and heaviest snowfall in over a decade. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued widespread warnings as the storm continues to move eastward, creating dangerous conditions across the country.

Storm Threatens Over 60 Million People in The United States

The powerful storm originated in the central United States and is forecasted to impact more than 60 million people as it moves toward the Mid-Atlantic region. The NWS has warned of ice, snow, and gale-force winds across a 1,500-mile stretch from western Kansas to Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia.

In its latest report, the NWS described the storm as a “disruptive winter event” that will bring “widespread heavy snow and damaging ice accumulations” through Monday. Officials noted that northeastern Kansas to north-central Missouri could experience the heaviest snowfall in a decade.

Historically Low Temperatures Expected

Forecasters attribute the extreme weather to a polar vortex—a system of cold air from the Arctic. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) highlighted that “this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade” for some regions.

AccuWeather forecaster Dan DePodwin stated, “This could lead to the coldest January for the US since 2011,” with temperatures plunging to well below historical averages and lingering for a week. Some areas may experience temperatures dropping to below zero Fahrenheit (-18°C), while strong winds will exacerbate the cold, creating dangerous wind chills.

Even areas as far south as the Gulf Coast are expected to see temperatures tens of degrees below seasonal norms. Severe thunderstorms are predicted in the lower Mississippi Valley before the cold snap fully sets in.

Travel Chaos in United States as Storm Intensifies

The storm is already causing widespread travel disruptions. Kansas City International Airport shut down its flight operations on Saturday due to rapid ice accumulation. Although operations resumed after treating runways and taxiways, the disruption highlighted the storm’s impact on transportation.

Eastern states like New York and Pennsylvania are bracing for “heavy lake-effect snow” from the Great Lakes. Some areas could see up to two feet of snow, with totals exceeding four feet in regions already blanketed by snowfall earlier in the week, according to AccuWeather.

Blizzard conditions are expected in the Central Plains by Sunday, with the NWS warning of “whiteout conditions” that could make roads impassable and strand motorists. Washington, D.C., and surrounding areas could see snowfall ranging from five to 10 inches.

Freezing Rain, Ice, and Power Outages in US

Freezing rain and sleet are predicted from Kansas to Kentucky and Virginia, raising concerns about thick ice layers on roads, trees, and power lines. The icy conditions could lead to widespread tree damage and prolonged power outages, leaving millions without electricity during a severe cold snap.

The Appalachians, already vulnerable due to damage from a devastating hurricane in September, are particularly at risk. Communities in Kentucky and other southeastern states are still recovering from the hurricane’s impact, making this storm even more perilous.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned, “This storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages just 24 hours or so before it’s going to get really cold in Kentucky.” He urged residents to prepare for hazardous weather conditions.

State of Emergency Declared Across United States

Governors of Kentucky, Missouri, and Virginia have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm. Using social media, they urged residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

As the storm continues to move east, millions of Americans are preparing for what could be one of the most challenging winter weather events in recent memory. With heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures, and travel disruptions expected, authorities are emphasizing the importance of staying safe and informed during this historic storm.