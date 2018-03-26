Trump administration has expelled 60 Russian diplomats including 12 at the Russia mission to the United Nations over UK poisoning attack. The United States has also decided to close down the Russian consulate in Washington's Seattle. The Washington officials have cited solidarity with its closed allies for taking this stern action against Russian foreign officials.

Following the European Union countries, the United States has decided to expel 60 Russian officials. Washington has alleged that all Russian diplomats are spies including 12 based at the United Nations. Trump administration has also decided to close down the Russian Consulate in Washington state Seattle. The officials being expelled from the US include 48 in the Russian Embassy and 12 at the Russia mission to UN. The officials in the United States have cited solidarity with its closed allies for taking this action. Speaking on the action, one of the officials said, “a reckless attempt by the Russia government to murder a British citizen and his daughter with a military grade nerve agent.

Before the United States, European Union member Germany had also expelled Russian diplomats. Officials said the stern action against Russian foreign officials would reduce the aggressive spy activities by Russia. The expelled diplomats have been served notice to leave the country within 7 days. Earlier, the White House refused to blame Russia on the matter, but the allegations by the United Kingdom against Russia lead Washington to take stern action. Anguished over US decision, Russian officials have said that Kremlin would also take the same decision like this against the United States.

Alleging Washington, it reiterated that the UK had failed to prove allegations of poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. Other European Union members are also expected to follow the expulsions of Russian diplomats, as foreign ministries of Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia had already summoned Russian diplomats. Earlier on March 4, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, according to the British government.

Both of them are currently undergoing treatment in Salisbury District Hospital and remain in critical condition. British authorities have held Russia responsible for the attack while Moscow maintains that it has nothing to do with the “attempted murder. It was also reported that the 28 members of the European Council will coordinate on the consequences to be drawn in the light of the answers provided by the Russian authorities. The EU will remain closely focused on this issue and its implication. On March 13, United Kingdom expels 23 Russian diplomats following a nerve agent attack on a former Russsian spy.

