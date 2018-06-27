A senior state department official from the US said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump will insist all the countries including China and India to stop buying crude oil from Iran. The US has asked all its allies to stop all the crude oil exports with Iran by November 4, 2018. Not only that, Trump has also directed his officials to visit India, China and many European countries in order to make its plan successful and to be assured that all the countries are adhering to what the US said.

The United States headed by President Donald Trump has urged all the countries including India to end importing crude oil from Iran by November 4, 2018, as it will soon impose a sanction against Iran in the coming days. The official having the knowledge of the matter reportedly said nations would be subject to sanctions if oil imports from Iran are not cut to zero. Talking more about the development, a senior State Department official on the condition of anonymity said that they have warned all the foreign capitals that the US will no more be granting waivers under its new sanctions regime. He also said that the country will soon tighten the noose on Tehran as it is on their list of national security.

The officer further added that both China and India will be subject to the same sanctions as followed by other nations across the world. He also firmly added that that the US will surely be requesting both the countries to bring down their export of oil with Iran to zero per cent. Notably, both New Delhi and Beijing both are the major importers of Iranian oil.

At 18.4 million tonnes of crude oil annually, Iran is India’s 3rd largest supplier. Will the PM & Petroleum Min tell the Nation if they’ll adhere to the U.S decision asking to stop oil imports from Iran & its impact on Petro prices & National interests? https://t.co/Jmx45AO1nc — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 27, 2018

On a closer look, this same warning by the US Department has been given to the European world too. The US has also directed an interagency team of State and Treasury Department officials to visit these countries in the coming days in order to make their plan a success.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew the Iran nuclear deal signed in the year 2015 during the reign of Barack Obama. This nuclear deal was signed by 5 permanent members of the United Nations, European Union Germany and Iran on the condition that it would tone down its nuclear programme in the coming days. Following this, Iran has banned the import of as many as 1339 products that it can produce within its own region and started working towards for imposing sanctions against the most powerful country of the West- United States of America.

