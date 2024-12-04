UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot Outside Midtown Hilton: What We Know So Far

The tragedy took place around 6:46 am when Thompson, aged 50, came to the hotel for UnitedHealth Group's Investor Day conference. Thompson was shot in the chest and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in a critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short while later.

Brian Thompson, CEO of the insurance division of UnitedHealthcare, was shot fatally outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning. Authorities believe that the attack was targeted. The healthcare executive was killed, and the whole industry is now in shock.

The tragedy took place around 6:46 am when Thompson, aged 50, came to the hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s Investor Day conference. From police sources, it can be gathered that the attacker, masked and seemingly prepared, fired several rounds from his gun at Thompson, who then ran away on 6th Avenue east.

Thompson was shot in the chest and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in a critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short while later.

The New York Police Department has made no arrest yet and is still investigating the incident. A male wearing a cream-colored jacket, a black mask in his face, and black-and-white sneaker was said to be the suspect. The attacker was also reported to be carrying a grey backpack.

Eyewitness Accounts And Suspect Behavior

Eyewitnesses reported that the suspect had been lingering around the hotel at 6th Avenue, shortly before the shooting occurred. Upon Thompson’s arrival, the shooter allegedly shot him at a distance several times. The gunman then left by cycling away through the Ziegfeld alleyway, so he escaped the scene before the police could arrive.

According to sources, the suspect is not a registered guest of Hilton but it is still not clear whether he had any connection to the hotel.

Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth Group chief executive, confirmed that Investor Day conference, for which Thompson was scheduled to speak, was canceled after a team member fell into what Witty called “a very serious medical situation”.

In a statement, Witty said he was deeply saddened by the incident but declined to comment further. The company, which has more than 100,000 employees in the United States and is ranked fourth on the Fortune 500 list, has not made an official comment so far.

Career And Legacy Of Thompson

Brian Thompson was a respected leader in UnitedHealth, having dedicated over two decades to the company. In 2021, he was appointed the CEO of the insurance division, which further underlined his expertise and commitment to the healthcare sector.

Prior to joining UnitedHealth, Thompson was government programs head, where he directed important programs such as Medicare and Retirement. Prior to UnitedHealth, he worked with PwC for six years in Minneapolis and made significant contributions in the practice of auditing and accounting.

Thompson lives in Minnetonka, Minnesota, purchasing a five-bedroom house there in 2018. Through his LinkedIn profile, Thompson depicts his extensive contributions to the industry and his role as a leader trusted within UnitedHealth.

