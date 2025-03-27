Home
University Of Houston Faces Backlash Over Course On Hinduism; Indian-American Student Activist Alleges Hinduphobia

A major controversy has erupted over the content of a course on Hinduism offered by the University of Houston. An Indian-American student and activist, Vasant Bhatt, has accused the university of promoting "Hinduphobia" and misrepresenting India’s political and religious landscape.

Bhatt, a political science major, has lodged an official complaint with the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, under which the course is being conducted. The University of Houston has since acknowledged the concerns and stated that the matter is under review, according to a report by India Today.

Course Details and Professor’s Statements

The course in question, titled Lived Hindu Religion, is an online program with weekly video lectures delivered by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey. Bhatt alleges that the professor presented Hinduism as a “political tool” rather than an ancient and lived tradition.

According to Bhatt, Professor Ullrey reportedly stated that Hinduism has been weaponized by “Hindu nationalists” and is a “system of oppression against minorities.” Additionally, the syllabus allegedly claims that the term ‘Hindu’ is relatively recent and does not appear in ancient scriptures.

In a further allegation, Bhatt pointed out a section from the syllabus that defines Hindutva as a term used by Hindu nationalists who seek to establish Hinduism as India’s official religion while denigrating other faiths, particularly Islam.

India’s Response to US Religious Freedom Report

This controversy has surfaced just as India has rejected a recent report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). The report accused India of religious intolerance, but the Indian government dismissed the findings as “biased and politically motivated.”

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), strongly criticized the USCIRF’s conclusions. “We have seen the recently released 2025 Annual Report of the USCIRF, which once again continues its pattern of issuing biased and politically motivated assessments. The USCIRF’s persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India’s vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom,” Jaiswal stated in a press briefing.

University’s Next Steps

As the University of Houston reviews Bhatt’s complaint, the controversy has sparked a broader debate on academic freedom and religious representation in educational institutions. Supporters of the course argue that academic spaces should encourage diverse perspectives, while critics believe that misrepresenting a major world religion can fuel misunderstandings and biases.

The university has yet to make an official decision on whether changes will be made to the course content or if any action will be taken against Professor Ullrey. Meanwhile, the issue continues to draw significant attention from both the Indian-American community and international observers.

