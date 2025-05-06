Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
UNSC Members Corner Pakistan In Closed-Door Kashmir Discussion

In a closed-door informal session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held in New York, member states raised pointed questions to Pakistan regarding the recent developments in Kashmir, sources told ANI.

Pakistan’s attempts to push the “false flag” narrative were firmly rejected, with several members questioning whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) could be involved in the recent terror attack. There was widespread condemnation of the incident, with calls for accountability and justice.

Some countries specifically highlighted the targeting of civilians, including tourists, based on their religious identity—an issue that drew serious concern. Additionally, Pakistan’s recent missile tests and aggressive nuclear rhetoric were flagged as destabilising actions, contributing to regional tension.

Efforts by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir situation reportedly failed, as UNSC members emphasized the need for resolving issues through bilateral dialogue with India.

