The mention of Taliban has been removed from UN Security Council’s statement on terrorist assaults near Kabul airport that called on Afghan organisations not to help terrorists “operating on the territory of any other nation.” UNSC’s position on Afghanistan, is however starkly different from its previous comment on August 16, a day after Kabul tumbled to the Taliban, when it warned that “neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country.”

The discrepancy between the two declarations was pointed up by Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations until April last year, who claimed “the ‘T’ word is gone.” When questioned how India perceives and deals with the Taliban leadership on August 19, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar stated it is still “early days,” adding that now the focus is on the safety and security of Indian citizens in Afghanistan.

India stated on Friday that the precise number of its people still in Afghanistan’s war-torn country remained unknown. Thousands of Afghan nationals are camped outside the perimeter of the airport in desperate attempts to escape on the last flights out as the Taliban deadline of August 31 approaches.

People across the world took to the streets on Saturday to call for support for Afghans as the evacuation process nears the end. In Washington, about 1,000 people gathered outside the White House, including Afghans living in the United States, reported NHK World. Participants held signs that say “Save Afghanistan” or “Save Afghan lives”. They urged the administration of President Joe Biden to help as many Afghans as possible flee the country and help protect the rights of Afghan women.