On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that U.S.-funded Biolabs in Ukraine worked on establishing a mechanism "for the covert transmission of deadly pathogens."

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members will meet on Friday to discuss the allegations against the US about having military biological research facilities in Ukraine. Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, tweeted this request on Thursday. Russia has accused a network of Biolabs in Ukraine of working on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense and forming part of its biological weapons program.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it had received documents from employees of Ukrainian Biolabs, which confirmed urgent destruction of dangerous pathogens. On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that U.S.-funded Biolabs in Ukraine worked on establishing a mechanism “for the covert transmission of deadly pathogens.”

The United States has dismissed Russia’s accusation as “laughable,” suggesting that Russia may be laying the groundwork to use a chemical or biological weapon. However, on Tuesday, while testifying before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Ukraine, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted “Ukraine has biological research facilities.”

“The Kremlin is intentionally spreading outright lies that the United States and Ukraine are conducting chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine. We have also seen PRC (China) officials echo these conspiracy theories,” the US State Department said in a statement in response to allegations made by Russia.

