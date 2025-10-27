LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks

UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks

UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 17:50:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks

(Updates with comments, details after paragraph 2) PRAGUE, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Czech President Petr Pavel on Monday tapped Andrej Babis, leader of the populist ANO party that won a parliamentary election this month, to lead talks on forming a new government, a next step in the billionaire former prime minister's return to power. Since the October 3-4 election, ANO has been in talks with the right-wing, eurosceptic Motorists and the far-right, anti-European Union and anti-NATO SPD parties, which would hold a combined 108 out of the 200 seats in parliament's lower house. The parties are finalising a joint government agenda that is likely to lead to higher fiscal spending , less support for Ukraine's defence against Russia and stronger opposition to EU migration and climate policies than under outgoing Prime Minister Petr Fiala's centre-right government. Pavel said he entrusted Babis with forming a government due to the course of negotiations between the parties. He said he would see the text of the planned government agenda in the second half of this week. NEXT STEP IN FORMING GOVERNMENT Asking Babis to officially lead talks is another step in the handover of power, and comes before Babis can be nominated as prime minister-designate. Babis said earlier on Monday that he informed the president about parts of the shared programme, including foreign policy. After finalising a joint government agenda, parties must agree ministerial nominations. ANO officials said last week the country's anchoring in the EU and NATO was explicit and "unquestionable" in the agenda. The SPD had campaigned demanding a law allowing a referendum on those issues. Pavel, a former NATO official who has focused on foreign policy and security aspects in the government talks, has also urged parties to maintain a Czech-led and foreign-funded programme shipping artillery ammunition to Kyiv, which Babis has called overpriced and non transparent. The president appoints prime ministers and ministers. Parliament meets on November 3, after which it elects a new house speaker before the resignation of the current cabinet – the earliest time a new prime minister can be appointed. Babis also faces conflict of interest questions related to his food, agriculture and chemical business empire. Pavel said Babis ensured him he would publicly address this before any possible appointment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Orchestra BioMed Announces First Patients Enrolled in Virtue® SAB US Pivotal IDE Coronary Trial

China’s ‘Warm Welcome’ To Resumed Flights From Kolkata After Pandemic Gap

UPDATE 3-Regional lender Huntington to buy smaller rival Cadence Bank in $7.4 billion deal

BRIEF-Zhejiang JIULI Hi-Tech Metals Q3 Net Profit Up 8.3% Y/Y

UPDATE 1-Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war, not test missiles

LATEST NEWS

Big Update On Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All Temple Construction Work Completed, Details Inside

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

UnitedHealth investors pin turnaround hopes on new CEO

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic Has A New Release Date, Check New Date Here As Makers Add New Scene To Final Cut

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Skanda Sashti 2025: Soorasamharam 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tiruchendur Schedule, Mantras

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks
UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks
UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks
UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks

QUICK LINKS