Home > World > UPDATE 14-NHL Standings

UPDATE 14-NHL Standings

UPDATE 14-NHL Standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 01:00:28 IST

UPDATE 14-NHL Standings

Oct 19 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NHL games on Sunday Atlantic Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Detroit Red Wings 4 1 0 16 12 8 2. Montreal Canadiens 4 2 0 21 18 8 3. Toronto Maple Leafs 3 2 1 22 20 7 4. Boston Bruins 3 3 0 19 19 6 5. Florida Panthers 3 4 0 15 20 6 6. Buffalo Sabres 2 3 0 13 14 4 7. Ottawa Senators 2 4 0 20 30 4 8. Tampa Bay Lightning 1 3 2 16 21 4 Metropolitan Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Carolina Hurricanes 5 0 0 23 11 10 2. New Jersey Devils 4 1 0 19 15 8 3. Pittsburgh Penguins 4 2 0 18 15 8 4. Washington Capitals 4 2 0 17 12 8 5. New York Rangers 3 3 1 15 12 7 6. Philadelphia Flyers 2 2 1 13 14 5 7. Columbus Blue Jackets 2 3 0 14 15 4 8. New York Islanders 2 3 0 16 19 4 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Colorado Avalanche 5 0 1 21 10 11 2. Winnipeg Jets 4 1 0 21 12 8 3. St. Louis Blues 3 2 0 15 18 6 4. Utah Mammoth 3 2 0 14 11 6 5. Dallas Stars 3 2 0 19 18 6 6. Chicago Blackhawks 2 2 2 20 17 6 7. Nashville Predators 2 2 2 15 19 6 8. Minnesota Wild 2 3 1 17 22 5 Pacific Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vegas Golden Knights 4 0 2 26 19 10 2. Seattle Kraken 3 0 2 16 14 8 3. Vancouver Canucks 4 2 0 20 17 8 4. Edmonton Oilers 2 2 1 13 14 5 5. Anaheim Ducks 2 2 0 13 16 4 6. Los Angeles Kings 1 3 2 17 24 4 7. San Jose Sharks 0 3 2 13 25 2 8. Calgary Flames 1 5 0 11 25 2 Monday, October 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers (2300/2300) Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers (2300/2300) Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens (2330/2330) Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (0130/0130) Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights (0200/0200) Tuesday, October 21 schedules (EST/GMT) San Jose Sharks at New York Islanders (2300/2300) Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators (2300/2300) Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins (2300/2300) New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs (2300/2300) Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals (2300/2300) Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (2330/2330) Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars (0000/0000) Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators (0000/0000) Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues (0000/0000) Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth (0200/0200) Wednesday, October 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils (2300/2300) Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres (2330/2330) Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames (0030/0030) Thursday, October 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning (2245/2245) Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins (2300/2300) Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers (2300/2300) Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders (2300/2300) San Jose Sharks at New York Rangers (2300/2300) Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators (2300/2300) Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators (0000/0000) Utah Mammoth at St. Louis Blues (0000/0000) Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets (0000/0000) Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche (0100/0100) Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers (0100/0100) Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars (0100/0100) Friday, October 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets (2300/2300) San Jose Sharks at New Jersey Devils (2300/2300) Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres (2330/2330) Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (0000/0000)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 1:00 AM IST
