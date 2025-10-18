UPDATE 2-Serie A Results

Oct 18 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Serie A on Saturday (start times are CET) Lecce (0) 0 Sassuolo (0) 0 Pisa (0) 0 Hellas Verona (0) 0 Torino v Napoli (16:00) Roma v Internazionale (18:45) Sunday, October 19 fixtures (CET/GMT) Como v Juventus (1030) Cagliari v Bologna (1300) Genoa v Parma (1300) Atalanta v Lazio (1600) Milan v Fiorentina (1845) Monday, October 20 fixtures (CET/GMT) Cremonese v Udinese (1845)

