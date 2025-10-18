UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Results

Oct 18 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Bundesliga on Saturday (start times are CET) Mainz 05 v Bayer Leverkusen in play RB Leipzig (1) 2 Hamburger SV (0) 1 Wolfsburg (0) 0 Stuttgart (1) 3 Heidenheim (0) 2 Werder Bremen (0) 2 Köln (0) 1 Augsburg (0) 1 Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund (16:30) Sunday, October 19 fixtures (CET/GMT) Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) St. Pauli v Hoffenheim (1530)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)