Ursula Von Der Leyen Secures Second Term As President Of The European Commission

Members of the European Parliament voted to reelect Ursula von der Leyen to serve a second 5-year term as president of the European Union’s executive commission on Thursday. With a comfortable majority supporting her, von der Leyen raised both fists in triumph as Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the results.

She hailed her reelection as a victory for her backers, whom she described as “pro-European, pro-Ukraine (and) pro-rule of law.” This decision ensures continuity in leadership for the 27-nation bloc amidst pressing challenges such as the Ukraine conflict, climate crisis, migration issues, and housing shortages. Von der Leyen reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening Europe, emphasizing themes of prosperity, security, and defense.

“But the most important is the overarching topic of strengthening our democracy,” she said. “Our democracy is under attack from inside and from outside, and therefore it is crucial that the democratic forces stand together to defend our democracy.”

Support from Greens and Far-Right Criticism

The Greens/European Free Alliance group in parliament cast their votes in favor of von der Leyen following assurances from her regarding her dedication to Europe’s climate agenda, enhancing social policies such as affordable housing, and abstaining from alliances with far-right factions.

“The majority against the far right must hold for the future. We must not let our guard down in the face of growing far-right forces that work to strip away our rights and destroy our democracy,” said the group’s president Bas Eickhout.

Parliamentary Endorsement and Political Landscape

A decisive majority of 401 legislators out of the 720-seat assembly endorsed the German Christian Democrat following her speech, where she vowed to provide robust leadership for Europe amidst times of turmoil and division. The confidential vote followed closely after significant advances made by far-right parties in last month’s European Parliament elections.

Italy’s far-right League party criticized von der Leyen’s victory, stating that it “has betrayed the vote of millions of voters who were asking for change and who now will suffer the wicked choices of the green extremists.” Earlier, von der Leyen assured lawmakers that she would “never accept that demagogues and extremists destroy our European way of life. And I stand here today ready to lead the fight with all the democratic forces in this house.”

In a speech aimed at garnering support from across the political spectrum, von der Leyen committed to bolstering the EU economy, enhancing its police and border agencies, addressing migration issues, and advancing climate change policies. She also pledged to support farmers who have protested against what they perceive as stifling EU bureaucracy and environmental regulations.

She also pledged to address housing shortages across Europe and announced plans to appoint a commissioner for the Mediterranean region, acknowledging the numerous challenges it faces.

Taking a dig at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s recent visit to Russia shortly after Hungary assumed the rotating EU presidency, von der Leyen remarked, “This so-called peace mission was nothing but an appeasement mission.” She affirmed Europe’s commitment to stand steadfastly alongside Ukraine.

Over the past five years, von der Leyen has guided the bloc through a series of crises, including Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She has also championed the EU Green Deal, which aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Von der Leyen’s reelection coincided with newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosting 45 European heads of government to discuss migration, energy security, and the Russia threat, aiming to mend UK-EU relations.

UK Relations and Congratulatory Messages

Starmer took to social media to congratulate von der Leyen, expressing his eagerness to “work closely with you to reset the relationship between the UK and the European Union.” EU leaders formally endorsed von der Leyen’s candidacy at a summit last month. Boosted by support from the center-right European People’s Party, which includes her Christian Democratic Union, von der Leyen’s bid succeeded as the largest group in the EU Parliament.

The 65-year-old German politician garnered praise for her leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, where the EU collectively procured vaccines for its citizens. However, criticism mounted over the lack of transparency in vaccine procurement negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.

Judicial Ruling and Future Appointments

In a separate development, the EU General Court ruled that the commission did not provide adequate public access to information regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements.

Following the EU Parliament elections, European Union leaders finalized appointments for key roles in the bloc, covering areas from antitrust measures to foreign policy. Alongside von der Leyen, the new faces include Antonio Costa of Portugal as European Council President and Estonia’s Kaja Kallas as the EU’s top diplomat.

Costa’s appointment was confirmed solely by EU leaders, whereas Kallas will need endorsement from European lawmakers later this year. As Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kallas is a staunch supporter of Ukraine and a vocal critic of Russia within the European Union and NATO.

