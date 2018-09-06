In yet another incident of shooting, at least 4 were shot dead and other were 2 injured in Cincinnati bank building, Ohio, the police said on Thursday, September 6th. after a perennial investigation. The Cincinnati Enquirer claimed multiple people were shot and that a suspect has been taken into custody. This is a developing story.

More details awaited.

