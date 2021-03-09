The US has proposed a 'transnational peace government of Afghanistan' which will be formed once the Afghan Peace agreement is signed.

A draft peace agreement has been proposed by the US to kickstart the peace talks in Afghanistan which predict the formation of a ‘transnational government with the Taliban’ and include certain provisions related o terror activities in Afghan. the US proposal has stated that a transnational peace government of Afghanistan shall be formed once the peace agreement is signed and the formation will continue to exist until it further ‘transfers power to a permanent government’, following the adoption of a new constitution and national elections.

The draft called- ‘Afghan Peace Agreement’ is the second key document presented by Joe Biden’s administration to push the peace process in Afghanistan. the US Secretary of state, Anthony Blinken had also written a letter to President Ashraf Ghani on the next steps that the USA envisioned.

Three major elements in the draft agreement are- (i)guiding principles for a new constitution and a new state structure; (ii) terms for a transnational government and; (iii) terms for a permanent ceasefire. the draft also includes ‘options for power sharing’ to ease a settlement.

Also Read:

The letter by Anthony Blinken to President Ashraf Ghani included four points- asking the UN to summon a meeting of India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, and the US to discuss a unified approach on Afghanistan, asking Turkey to call a meeting of the Taliban and the Afghan side, getting the Afghan side and Taliban to fasten up discussions over a settlement and a plan to diminish violence in the region.

Although there were no official statements from India, people familiar with the recent developments stated that New Delhi will continue to back up the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled process. India holds the position that Afghan soil shouldn’t be used for terror activities.

Also Read: