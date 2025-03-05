US Aid Blockade Could Be Lifted if Talks With Ukraine Progress: NSA Mike Waltz

Trump will consider lifting the aid blockade to Ukraine if peace talks are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, Waltz said.

US President Donald Trump will consider lifting the aid blockade to Ukraine if peace talks are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting White House national security adviser Mike Waltz.

“I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move towards these negotiations, and in fact, put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause,” Waltz told Fox News in an interview.

Waltz’s remarks came after Trump revealed earlier in the day that he has received a letter from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which the latter has “expressed Ukraine’s readiness to come to a negotiating table to bring lasting peace closer”.

Zelenskyy also expressed Ukraine’s willingness to sign the agreement on minerals and security, Trump said while addressing a joint session of Congress.

Earlier this week, Trump had announced that his administration was pausing military aid to Ukraine, days after US President’s Oval Office clash with Zelenskyy.

According to Fox News, the Trump administration was pausing all aid to Ukraine, including weapons in transit or in Poland, until Ukrainian leaders showed more appreciation for the US support and a commitment to peace.

A senior Trump administration official told Fox News that military aid will remain on hold until Ukrainian leaders show a commitment to good faith peace negotiations.

