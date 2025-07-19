US Air Travel Security Could Soon Relax Strict Liquid and Footwear Rules – What You Need to Know

The 3-1-1 Rule: A Longtime Travel Companion

Since 2006, American air travelers have adapted to the “3-1-1” liquid rule limiting carry-on liquids to containers no larger than 3.4 ounces, all fitting in a single quart-sized bag. The rule was conceptualised following a thwarted liquid explosives plot and changed the way millions pack their toiletries.

Now, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has hinted at possible changes to these liquid limits. “The liquids, I am questioning. So that may be the next big announcement, is what size your liquids need to be,” she recently told a Washington conference, according to The Associated Press.

From Barefoot Chaos to Shoes On

Noem’s announcement follows a recent TSA policy shift allowing travellers to keep their shoes on during screening, marking a clear break from long-standing, strict procedures.

Recalling the chaotic early days of the liquid ban, Keith Jeffries, former TSA director at LAX, told the publication, “Barrels overflowing with toothpaste, shaving cream and shampoo had to be emptied every half hour. I said, ‘Please tell me I don’t have a passenger back there walking in the sterile area barefoot.'” Changes like these are aimed at making security process smoother and less stressful.

Why It Matters Beyond Convenience

Underlining that easing these restrictions isn’t just about convenience, Henry Harteveldt, airline industry analyst, told the publication

that “lines before the security checkpoints are the most at risk to a potential threat.”

Since faster screenings reduce crowding and potential vulnerabilities, relaxing liquid rules could be another step toward quicker, safer security checks for millions of flyers daily.

But What Exactly Will Change?

Airports vary in their technology and readiness, and consequently, some may pilot new rules while others stick to the old. This could, however, confuse travelers facing different rules on their outbound and return trips. The devil is going to be in the details, Harteveldt further told the news agency.

Tech Limitations and TSA PreCheck Impact

Not all airports have the tech to scan bigger liquid containers safely. Professor Jeffrey Price explained that “current X-ray machines have a difficult time distinguishing between different types of liquids,” with newer, better scanners still years from widespread deployment.

Reports suggest there’ also uncertainty around TSA PreCheck’s future if shoe and liquid rules loosen for all travellers.

