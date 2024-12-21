Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
US Airstrikes Target Houthi Missile Storage In Yemen

The United States military has announced a series of airstrikes in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, aimed at neutralizing military infrastructure operated by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes targeted a missile storage facility and command centers used by the Houthis. The operation also included the interception and destruction of multiple Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea.

“These strikes aim to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden,” CENTCOM stated.

Houthi Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel

The military action follows a Houthi ballistic missile attack on Israel, which injured over a dozen people in a Tel Aviv park. The Houthis, who control northwestern Yemen, have been actively targeting Israel and international shipping since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023. The group claims its actions are in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The US military employed F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets in the operation, highlighting the advanced capabilities being deployed to counter the escalating threat. CENTCOM also confirmed the interception of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles over the Red Sea, underlining the strategic importance of securing critical maritime routes in the region.

Understanding the Houthi Threat

The Houthi group has significantly escalated its maritime activities since November 2023, claiming responsibility for attacks that have sunk two vessels in the Red Sea and damaged several others. While the Houthis often allege that their targets are linked to Israel, the US, or the UK, many of these claims have been found to be false.

In response to the growing threat, the US, UK, and 12 other nations launched Operation Prosperity Guardian in December 2023. This initiative is aimed at safeguarding Red Sea shipping lanes from Houthi aggression.

Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions

Earlier this week, Israel conducted its own series of airstrikes on Houthi-controlled military targets, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa. According to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV, these strikes resulted in nine fatalities at the port of Salif and the Ras Issa oil terminal.

The Houthis have vowed to persist with their attacks until the Gaza conflict concludes. Their spokesperson has repeatedly emphasized their intention to disrupt international shipping and regional stability.

In contrast, the US has reiterated its commitment to protecting its forces and allies in the region. “These actions underscore our resolve to defend critical maritime routes and respond to hostile acts against US and allied interests,” CENTCOM asserted.

